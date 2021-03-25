Boulder Shooter Was 'Loner, Living in Basement of Parents' House', Reports Say

Boulder shooting suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is a "loner" who never had a girlfriend and lives in the basement of his parents' house, The Sun reported, citing his family.
"He was a loner, just sitting to the side, not with us. It was strange. He lived with his family and lived in the basement, at their home... He works with his family, his brothers, at their restaurant. There was never a girlfriend and not many friends", Usame Almusa, who is married to Alissa's sister Aicha, told the tabloid.
"Every time I visited with my wife's family he would always sit away from everyone else, not saying anything to anyone... It was strange".
According to Almusa, the suspect "has a reputation for being stupid, not smart".
"He was not like a proper Muslim, I don't know what kind of Muslim he was. He did not go to the mosque I go to", he added.
The family of the shooter previously said they had no idea what caused him to carry out an assault at the King Soopers grocery store, adding that they initially thought he was one of the victims.
"My wife called me from there and said Ahmad had been shot and murdered", Almusa noted. "After two hours she called me and said he had not died, he was the one who did the killing... I do not know what happened with this guy to make him do this. We just don't know what made him go so crazy. I wish we knew".
During the Monday shooting, the assailant killed 10 people, including a law enforcement officer, Eric Talley, who was the first to respond to the incident. It was the third most deadly shooting in Colorado over the past few decades, after the notorious Columbine High School massacre in 1999, which claimed 15 lives, and the 2012 Aurora shooting that resulted in 12 deaths.
