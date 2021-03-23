Boulder Shooting Suspect Identified, Charged With 10 Counts of First-Degree Murder

The suspect for the shooting in Boulder, Colorado has been charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree, the Boulder police told journalists on Tuesday.
The gunman has been identified as Ahmad al-Aliwi Alissa, a 21-year-old resident of Arvada, a municipality south of Boulder. He will soon be transported to Boulder County Jail, Police Chief Maris Herold added.
The police also identified all the victims of the deadly shooting as follows:
- Denny Strong, 20
- Neven Stanisic, 23
- Rikki Olds, 25
- Tralona Bartkowiak, 49
- Suzanne Fountain, 59
- Terry Leiker, 51
- Officer Eric Talley, 51
- Kevin Mahoney, 61
- Lynn Murray, 62
- Jody Waters, 65
After the police report, FBI Special Agent Michael Schneider addressed journalists to say that the motives of the gunman are still being investigated.
The shooting was reported on Monday afternoon in Boulder's King Soopers grocery store. The assailant killed 10 people, including a law enforcement officer, Eric Talley.
The police arrested the man and put him in custody.
Colorado has seen several major mass shootings over the past two decades, including the notorious Columbine High School massacre in 1999, which left 15 dead, and the 2012 Aurora shooting that claimed 12 lives.
