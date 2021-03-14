Register
15:13 GMT14 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Honduran migrants hoping to reach the US border walk alongside a highway in Chiquimula, Guatemala, 16 January 2021

    Border Crisis: Illegal Entries & Narco-Trafficking on the Rise as Biden Loosens Migrant Policies

    © AP Photo / Sandra Sebastian
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/11/1081794843_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_ace3a06c903e67cb9148843dc3206662.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103141082336480-border-crisis-illegal-entries--narco-trafficking-on-the-rise-as-biden-loosens-migrant-policies/

    The Biden administration tapped the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to address the influx of migrant children at the US-Mexico border while still shying away from calling the unfolding situation at the US-Mexico border a full-fledged crisis.

    The White House seems to be in denial regarding the emerging havoc on the US southern border. When asked how the situation is not a crisis when Border Patrol custody currently accommodates over 3,000 unaccompanied minors, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said: "What I’ve conveyed is it doesn’t matter what you call it, it is an enormous challenge, it is something front and centre for the president."

    Are Biden's Policies Fuelling Illegal Immigration?  

    Republicans argue that the president's revocation of Donald Trump's border restrictions, as well as a proposed amnesty for roughly 11 million undocumented immigrants, that has prompted the influx of asylum seekers.

    On 10 March, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that it had encountered 100,441 persons attempting entry along the southwest border which represented a 28% increase over January 2021. According to the agency, it completed "72,113 expulsions from the border pursuant to CDC guidance under Title 42 authority".

    ​Meanwhile, the number of migrant children in Border Patrol custody has tripled in two weeks. As of 9 March, over 3,250 migrant children had been detained along the southern border, according to internal reports obtained by the US press. In general, in Fiscal Year 2021 through February 2021, 29,792 unaccompanied children and single minors have been encountered along the southwest border, according to CBP.

    In addition to this, the agency has registered a spike in cross-border narco-trafficking. According to CBP, drug seizures increased 50% in February from January 2021 nationwide: thus, seizures of methamphetamine and heroin increased 40% and 48%, respectively.

    When it comes to fentanyl, the synthetic opioid largely attributed to the rising overdose death rate in the US, CBP is "seeing a dramatic increase in fentanyl seizures this fiscal year, more than 360 percent higher than this time last year," The Epoch Times reported on 12 March, citing acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller.

    Meanwhile, Mexico's authorities are expressing concerns over Joe Biden's asylum strategy, warning that it is fuelling illegal immigration and opening the door to organised crime, Reuters noted on Wednesday, citing the country's officials and internal assessments.

    Earlier, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador suggested that asylum seekers see Biden "as the migrant president, and so many feel they’re going to reach the United States," after talking with his American counterpart on 1 March. "We need to work together to regulate the flow, because this business can’t be tackled from one day to the next," Obrador stressed.
    Asylum seeking migrant children from Central America play in a makeshift processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, U.S., March 4, 2021
    © REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
    Asylum seeking migrant children from Central America play in a makeshift processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, U.S., March 4, 2021

    Texas, Arizona & Montana Taking Action to Address the Problem

    US state authorities are trying to tackle the problem emerging at the border. Thus, on 5 March, Texan Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star which brought together the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to prevent Mexican cartels and other smugglers from moving drugs and people into the state.

    "There is a crisis on the Texas border right now, with the overwhelming number of people who are coming across the border," Abbott stated on 9 March.

    Earlier, the Texan governor and attorney general launched a legal challenge against Biden's executive order, which stipulated a 100-day pause in the deportation of illegal immigrants. On 24 February, a federal judge put an indefinite halt to the president's 100-day ban on deportations.

    On 8 March, Arizona and Montana took legal action to block Biden's new immigration regulations, limiting the capability of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain and deport some illegal aliens unless they'd committed crimes related to terrorism and espionage.

    "Arizona’s law enforcement community is particularly concerned that releasing individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic will further stress hospitals, jails, and other social services at the local and county level," the lawsuit says.

    For its part, Montana "is particularly concerned that DHS’s 100-day moratorium will exacerbate the serious drug trafficking problems associated with illegal immigration that have afflicted communities across the state".

    Speaking to independent journalist Sharyl Attkisson earlier this week, John Modlin, a US Border Patrol official in Arizona warned that if the flow of migrants "continues at the rate it is here, by the end of this fiscal year, we will have surpassed 2018, 2019, and 2020, all combined."

    A bus leaves a closed border facility as migrants subject to a Trump-era asylum restriction program were expected to begin entry into the United States at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico, in San Diego, California, U.S., February 19, 2021
    © REUTERS / MIKE BLAKE
    A bus leaves a closed border facility as migrants subject to a Trump-era asylum restriction program were expected to begin entry into the United States at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico, in San Diego, California, U.S., February 19, 2021

    Influx of Migrants Started to Rise Ahead of 2020 Election

    The clouds started gathering on the horizon in October 2020, shortly before the US presidential elections: on 1 October, Los Angeles Times reported that about 2,000 Honduran migrants hoping to reach the US had entered Guatemala on foot.

    Still, on 6 October, Associated Press signalled that the Guatemalan government dissolved the movement, following in the footsteps of Mexico’s, that deployed the National Guard during the summer of 2019 and broke up caravans heading to the US border in October 2019 and in January 2020. Mexico hardened its stance following Donald Trump's threats to slap tariffs on all Mexican goods unless action is taken at the border, according to the media outlet.

    Pew Research's 4 November 2020 study indicated that after surging in 2019, migrant apprehensions at the US-Mexico border fell by about half between October 2019 and September 2020, explaining the phenomenon by COVID-related travel restrictions.

    ​Meanwhile, according to CBP assessment, the number of encounters at the border started rising in April 2020 being caused by "ongoing violence, natural disasters, food insecurity, and poverty in the Northern Triangle countries of Central America".

    In October 2020, AP raised the question about the timing of the 2020 and 2018 migrant caravans, "both shortly before important elections in the US". The media quoted some scholars who argued that these movements are "not purely organic mobilisations," and that external forces were apparently using caravans for political gains.

    Related:

    Vaccine Nationalism; Migrants Stuck at Border; China Economic War
    White House Refuses to Call Situation at Southern Border ‘Crisis’ as Illegal Entry Attempts Top 100k
    FEMA to Provide Aid at US Border to Help Care For Minor Migrants
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, illegal migrants, drugs, border crossing, migration, Latin America, Mexico, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
    Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse