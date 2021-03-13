Register
    New York Senators Gillibrand, Schumer Release Joint Statement Demanding Governor Cuomo Resign

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has faced demands for his resignation since his state became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, but the growing chorus from his own party has never been as strong as it is now.

    Both US senators representing the state of New York joined dozens of Democratic politicians calling for Cuomo to step down amid a slew of sexual harassment accusations levied against him in recent days. 

    Sen. Chuck Schumer, who leads the majority Democrats in the Senate, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a former Democratic presidential candidate, called on Cuomo to step aside on Friday.

    “We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct,” the senators’ joint statement reads. “Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign.”

    Seven women have so far come forward with accusations that Cuomo behaved in a sexually inappropriate way toward them, five of whom worked for or with him. The accusations have included sexually suggestive comments, as well as unwanted groping and kissing. 

    At a press conference earlier on Friday, he parried away demands for his resignation, saying that two investigations were already underway and denying that the claims were true.

    “People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth. Let the review proceed,” he told reporters. “I am not going to resign.”

    Gillibrand and Schumer join nearly five dozen Democratic state lawmakers calling on Cuomo, also a Democrat, to step down. They have also been joined by several House federal lawmakers representing New York districts, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerry Nadler, and Jamaal Bowman, as well as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

    However, the White House has so far distanced itself from demands Cuomo resign. Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday that US President Joe Biden, who has dodged his own accusations of sexual misconduct, supports the independent investigation and that each woman “deserves to have her voice heard, should be treated with respect and should it be able to tell her story.”

