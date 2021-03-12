Psaki Says White House Is Not Supporting Democrats Who Called Cuomo to Resign

New York Governor has faced a real possibility of being impeached after sexual assault revelations that are gathering pace. More than a dozen of Congressmen and some officials urged Cuomo to step down.

US White House speaker Jen Psaki announced on Friday that president Joe Biden supports all the six woman who accused Cuomo, but the Oval office would await the results of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation.

“The president believes that every woman who’s come forward — there have now been six, I believe, who have come forward — deserves to have her voice heard, should be treated with respect and should it be able to tell her story,” Psaki noted.

Mentioning that Biden supports the “independent investigation,” she said that the White House hasn’t any additional announcements” regarding the significant number of lawmaker, who demanded New York governor’s resignation.

“The president and our COVID response team works with governors across the country, including Gov. Cuomo, to implement [pandemic] plans and we’ll continue to do that,” she pointed out.

Democrat and Republican lawmakers have called Cuomo to resign, siding with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who claimed that Cuomo “can no longer serve as governor."

Meanwhile, the New York governor denied all allegations, made by at least six women, claiming Cuomo sexually molested them. He refused to leave his position, saying that he cooperate with investigators as he wants the “two review underway” to “happen more quickly and thoroughly.”

Before the sexual scandal has broken, Cuomo was under harsh criticism for his handling the deadly pandemic in New York, specifically for his orders for nursing homes to accept patients with coronavirus symptoms. The investigation started after state attorney general Letitia James published report, showing that the number of deaths from COVID-19 in nursing homes among elderly patients was extremely undercounted.