US Presidential Hopeful Joe Biden Denies Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has vehemently denied allegations of sexual misconduct on his part, earlier forwarded by a former Senate staffer, saying it "never happened".
"I want to address allegations by a former staffer that I engaged in misconduct 27 years ago. They aren't true. This never happened", Biden said in his statement.
"They aren't true. This never happened"— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 1, 2020
Joe Biden releases his first statement denying Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation. pic.twitter.com/VA8PMSHH7R
The presidential hopeful has further requested the Secretary of the Senate to search the National Archives to identify any complaints against him, his accuser, Tara Reade, claims to have filed back in 1993, when she worked at the Senate.
"As a presidential candidate, I’m accountable to the American people. […] I believe being accountable means having the difficult conversations, even when they are uncomfortable. People need to hear the truth", Biden said.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)