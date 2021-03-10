Register
13:34 GMT10 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo greets people after speaking at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York

    Sixth Cuomo Accuser Claims the New York Governor Touched Her Without Consent

    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082304775_0:119:3071:1847_1200x675_80_0_0_f9b97652ebf5cc890d6398bda9281048.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103101082304903-sixth-cuomo-accuser-claims-the-new-york-governor-touched-her-without-consent/

    Aside from the scandal surrounding "unreported deaths in nursing homes", New York's Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, is currently fighting off a barrage of claims that he sexually harassed former employees and other women in the past. The governor has apologised for his "unwanted flirtation", but refused to admit harassment.

    A sixth woman has accused Andrew Cuomo of sexually inappropriate behaviour, the Times Union reported, claiming that the incident in question took place last year at the governor's Executive Mansion.

    The unidentified woman is said to be a member of Cuomo's Executive Chamber staff. She alleges that the governor touched her without consent when she was invited to the mansion to assist Cuomo with work last year. The allegations only recently became known to the employee's supervisors, the Times Union says, adding that the governor's counsel, Beth Garvey, was alerted about the claims on Monday.

    "All allegations that we learn of directly or indirectly are going promptly to the investigators appointed by the attorney general", Garvey told the newspaper, in a reference to the sexual harassment probe overseen by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

    Speaking to journalists just an hour after the paper reported the new accusations, Cuomo denied that he was aware of the new claims. The 63-year-old governor also reiterated his previous remarks that he had never made any "inappropriate advances" toward women.

    "As I said last week, this is very simple: I never touched anyone inappropriately", Cuomo said during the news conference. "… no one ever told me at the time that I made them feel uncomfortable. Obviously, there are people who said after the fact they felt uncomfortable".

    'Misinterpreted' Flirtation

    Apart from the purported Executive Mansion employee, five other women have come forward to accuse Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, and sexually charged conversations.

    One of the accusers, former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan, was the first one to publicly denounce the politician for "years" of harassment. Another ex-adviser, Charlotte Bennett, said that Cuomo had asked her intimate questions about her rape experience and whether she was okay dating older men, while Anna Ruch said he had touched her inappropriately during a wedding reception in September 2019.

    ​Ana Liss, 35, then said that Cuomo repeatedly touched her "lower back" and asked her about her relationship status while she was working for the governor from 2013 to 2015. Karen Hinton's accusations go as far back as 2000. She says that Cuomo, then-US Secretary of Department of Housing and Urban Development to Bill Clinton, had once made passes towards her after inviting his staffer to a "dimly-lit" hotel room.

    Last week, Cuomo apologised for any behaviour that he said could have made "people feel uncomfortable", but maintained that some of his jokes or "unwanted flirtation" might have been "misinterpreted". He never admitted that he had sexually harassed anyone.

    Cuomo also refused to leave his post despite calls from fellow Democrats and an ongoing probe into sexual harassment accusations. The governor is also facing another scandal involving thousands of unreported COVID deaths that occurred in nursing homes across New York last year.

    Tags:
    sexual abuse, sexual harassment, Andrew Cuomo, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel, sits in her T1-Buggy during the first stage of the Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2021.
    Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse