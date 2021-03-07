Register
20:33 GMT07 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives a thumbs-up during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Moynihan Train Hall in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

    'There's No Way I Will Resign', Cuomo Says, as Sexual Harassment Accusations Grow

    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/07/1082279704_0:49:3072:1777_1200x675_80_0_0_ac0b9037335d905faf7ddeb1e49d13bc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103071082279536-theres-no-way-i-will-resign-cuomo-says-as-sexual-harassment-accusations-grow/

    To date, five women have brought allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse against the New York governor. Cuomo continues to staunchly deny any inappropriate behavior and insists that he is not going to resign, but apologized to all accusers for the fact that his actions could be interpreted as offensive.

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reiterated on Sunday that he had no plans to resign, despite the fact that two more accusers came forward over the weekend, taking the total number of accusers to five, The New York Post reported Sunday.

    The governor held a press conference over the phone and reportedly stated that Attorney General Letitia James should finish her investigation into the sexual assault allegations first before jumping to any conclusions.

    “There is no way I resign. Let’s do the attorney general investigation. Let’s do the findings and then we go from there. But I’m not going to be distracted by this either. We have to get a budget done in three weeks. We have a lot of work to do, a lot of work to do for this state," Cuomo said. "This is not about me and accusations about me. The attorney general can handle that. This is about doing the people’s business and this next six months I believe will determine the future trajectory for New York state.”

    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    Fifth Woman Accuses Cuomo of Abuse While Other Former Staff Allege Bullying
    Cuomo's comments came after two more former employees, Ana Liss and Karen Hinton, accused him of impermissible physical contact and other misconduct, contributing to previous complaints from his ex-aides Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, as well as Anna Ruch, who was a guest at the wedding Cuomo attended.

    “I was elected by the people of the state. I wasn’t elected by politicians,” Cuomo said, repeating what he had stated earlier. “I’m not gonna resign because of allegations.”

    “The premise of resigning because of allegations is actually anti-democratic,” he added. “And we’ve always done the exact opposite. You know, the system is based on due process and the credibility of the allegation. Anybody has the ability to make an allegation in democracy, and that’s great, but it’s in the credibility of the allegation.”

    Cuomo praised the state attorney general for her work and expressed hope for a successful investigation.

    “Let the attorney general do her job,” he said. “She’s very good. She’s very competent. And that will be due process and then we’ll have the facts.”

    Regarding the allegations of his longtime employee, former press secretary Karen Hinton, who claimed that Cuomo behaved indecently in 2000 while alone in a hotel room, the governor described Hinton as a "longtime political adversary of mine" and said her claim that he grabbed her inside a hotel room was "not true."

    Meanwhile, earlier this week, the first woman to accuse Cuomo of harassment, 36-year old Lindsey Boylan, condemned his reaction to the allegations, continuing to insist on the immediate resignation of the governor.

    ​On his Sunday address, however, Cuomo said that people who are demanding his resignation “don’t override the people’s will.”

    Related:

    Billionaire Catsimatidis May Run for NY Governor Amid Cuomo's Scandals - Report
    Cuomo Vows to 'Fully Cooperate' With NY AG's Review Into Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him
    Cuomo's Sexual Harassment Accuser Says He 'Groomed' Her for Sex - Report
    Thou Shalt Not Shred: New York AG Asks Cuomo to Keep All Docs Related to Sexual Harassment Probe
    New York Governor Cuomo Clings to Power
    Fourth Woman Comes Forward With Sexual Harassment Accusations Against Cuomo - Report
    Tags:
    misconduct allegations, allegations, Sex Scandal, scandal, Sexual Harassment, sexual harassment, Andrew Cuomo, Governor Andrew Cuomo, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at “Hosh al-Bieaa”, Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, 7 March 2021.
    Dove of Peace: Pontiff Meets Iraqi Christians During First-Ever Papal Visit to the Mideast Nation
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse