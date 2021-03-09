Bad Boy! Biden Dogs Reportedly Removed From White House After 'Biting Incident'

Two of Joe Biden's rescue dogs, Champ and Major, were transferred from the White House to the Biden family house in Delaware after what was described as a "biting incident" involving the younger pet, Major, CNN reported on Monday.
According to the report, the incident happened with a member of White House security, whose condition is currently unknown.
Major, a three-year-old German shepherd, has displayed aggressive behaviour before, people familiar with the situation told CNN. The dog reportedly exercised jumping, barking and "charging" at White House staffers, while the older dog, 13-year-old Champ, has slowed due to his age.
The dogs moved to the White House in January, less than a week after their owner, President Joe Biden, was sworn in. Major became the first adopted dog to be welcomed in the White House, with the Delaware Humane Association (DHA) holding what it dubbed "indoguration" for him.
It is unclear whether the two dogs will return to the White House - a territory that saw no pets during the tenure of the previous US president, Donald Trump.
