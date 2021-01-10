Joe Biden’s Dog to Get Its Own Inauguration Party as White House’s First Rescue Canine

While Joe Biden is preparing to become the 46th president of the United States, his dog Major is awaiting an equally important event – "indoguration". The cute dog, who will become the first rescue canine to take up residence at the White House, will get its own solemn ceremony. The event is organised by the Delaware Humane Association (DHA), the animal shelter from which Major was taken.
According to the DHA’s announcement, the ceremony will become "the world’s largest virtual party for dogs" and can be attended by anyone who makes a $10 donation to the shelter.
"Let’s celebrate the first-ever shelter pup to become First Dog and raise $$$ to help more shelter animals like Major live the American Dream!", reads the statement.
The indoguration will be hosted by television personality and author Jill Martin and 14-year-old entrepreneur, philanthropist, and animal advocate Sir Darius Brown. Brown said participants of the event can nominate their own dogs to be part of Major’s cabinet.
