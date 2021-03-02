US Bans Defence-Related Exports to Russia, Makes Exceptions in Space Sector

The US Department of State has announced a new round of sanctions against Russia, introduced in connection with the alleged poisoning of opposition activist Alexei Navalny, which Washington has repeatedly blamed on the Kremlin, despite presenting no solid evidence to substantiate such claims. The new round of sanctions targeted the defence industry, with Russia being added to the list of countries denied exports of defence articles and defence services.
At the same time, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken noted that certain sectors will be exempt from the new round of sanctions for the next six months.
"Exports in support of commercial space cooperation, however, will be restricted following a six-month transition period", Blinken said.
According to the US Department of State, the new sanctions will remain in effect for at least 12 months.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)