Register
12:38 GMT13 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Capitol is seen behind reinforced barricades as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins in the Senate in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

    Fake Blue Check Marks on Tweets Shown in Trump Impeachment Trial Accidentally, Aide Claims

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/09/1082027399_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_10eaadb4bd3be23630b91c28f80d295c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102131082062389-fake-blue-check-marks-on-tweets-shown-in-trump-impeachment-trial-accidentally-aide-claims/

    Donald Trump has repeatedly rejected having any responsibility for the 6 January Capitol violence, with his legal defence team claiming that the impeachment trial against the former US president is unconstitutional.

    Fox News has cited an unnamed senior impeachment aide as saying that the inclusion of a fake blue verification check mark on tweets presented at the Senate trial of former US President Donald Trump was an accident.

    "The final graphic accidentally had a blue verification check mark on it, but the substance of it was entirely accurate", the aide noted.

    They added, however, that "if anything, it is further evidence of [former] President Trump's attention to and knowledge of what was being openly planned on January 6 by his followers, even those without Twitter verifications".

    Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump protest in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo
    © REUTERS / Stephanie Keith
    Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump protest in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

    The second impeachment proceedings against the ex-POTUS are currently underway, with Democrats accusing Trump of inciting violence during the 6 January events, when his supporters besieged the US Capitol in Washington, DC, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the 3 November election results.

    The impeachment aide's comments came a few days after Jennifer Lynn Lawrence, a Trump supporter, tweeted that she wonders why her tweet used "in the fact-free impeachment" includes "a verification badge" given that she has "never been verified on Twitter".

    The tweet followed Lawrence rejecting Democratic impeachment manager Eric Swalwell's implication that she meant to bring troops to the Capitol.

    "I don't do horses ok (I'm from New York). I'm not in the army either so the use of the word cavalry would have been pretty stupid. It's a wonder Congressman Swalwell didn't pick up on it", Lawrence pointed out in an open letter.

    She was apparently referring to Swalwell mispronouncing the word calvary used in Lawrence's previous tweet shared by the impeachment manager during the Trump trial earlier this week.

    "It has been an honor to stand up and fight for you and our nation. We will be standing strong on Jan 6th in DC with you. We are bringing the Calvary, Mr. President", the tweet reads.

    Lawrence told the news outlet Just the News that she deliberately chose "Calvary" (an area in Jerusalem where Jesus Christ was crucified) for her tweet and that she was referring to a prayer vigil.

    US President Donald Trump speaks to the leaders of Sudan and Israel as he announces that Sudan will normalize relations with Israel at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 23, 2020.
    © AFP 2021 / ALEX EDELMAN
    Democratic Senator Urges to Halt Impeachment Trial Over New Reports About Trump-McCarthy Call
    "That's exactly what I meant. I did not mean we were bringing the cavalry. I wasn't going to hop on horseback and come riding into D.C. with my horses and my cavalry. ... And you know what we did on January 5? We held a prayer event at Freedom Plaza, and we prayed, and we brought Jesus Christ back into Washington, D.C.", she added.

    The first day of the former president's second impeachment trial resulted in a 56-44 vote that found the proceedings were constitutional and should therefore continue.

    Trump is facing charges that he incited an "insurrection" before his supporters stormed the Capitol building on 6 January, an accusation that the former US president has repeatedly rejected.

    Related:

    Trump's Impeachment Trial in the Senate: Day Two
    Trump Impeachment: How US Two-Tiered Justice System Rips the Sharply Divided Nation
    View Outside US Capitol on Day 2 of Trump’s Impeachment Trial in Senate
    Cassidy's Vote, Graphic Video & Defence Mumbling: Key Takeaways From Trump Impeachment Trial Day One
    Tags:
    tweet, impeachment, trial, Donald Trump, US Senate, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse