04:54 GMT13 February 2021
    Demonstrators protest outside the US Capitol Building in Washington to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by Congress, 6 January 2021.

    Dems' DC Riots Story Ripped Out of Context as Controversy Still Surrounds 2020 Vote, Analyst Says

    US
    Over the past three days, Democrat lawmakers have argued that Donald Trump incited violence among his base after the November elections. Dems seem to overlook the fact that the people's dissatisfaction was sparked not by Trump's words but by unanswered questions concerning the alleged voter fraud, says Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel.

    Arguments voiced by impeachment managers during the three days of the Senate trial have prompted a lot of controversy in the social media. Thus, netizens quoted Democrats Maxine Waters, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden, Jamie Raskin and many others who earlier "incited" their base to "fight like hell" against Trump policies.

    Citing impeachment manager Eric Swalwell's claim that "Trump did… the polar opposite of what any of us would do if we lost an election," CBS News' Grace Segers tweeted: "Not sure if that's totally true", and other users recalled that Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton insisted that the 2016 election was "hijacked" and that Trump was an "illegitimate president". Lead impeachment manager Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin's attempts to upset the certification of electoral votes from Florida in 2017 and Swalwell's relationship with alleged Chinese spy Fang Fang have sparked further debates over the Senate proceedings.

    Numerous Questions About Alleged Voter Fraud Still Remain Unanswered

    The idea that Donald Trump was "inciting violence" among his followers is inaccurate given that all Make America Great Again rallies, including those which happened after the November vote, were held peacefully, according Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel.

    ​Ortel, who was in Washington DC and filmed the crowd on Capitol Hill together with Crowdsource the Truth founder Jason Goodman, says that "for the most part, the mood in Washington, DC on 6 January 2021 at the gathering of Trump supporters was peaceful [and] patriotic".

    "There is overwhelming evidence already in the public domain that a tiny handful of attendees engaged in violent behaviour and, so far, there is little credible proof that these violent actors were Trump supporters," the analyst highlights.

    ​Yet another problem with the Democrats' DC riots narrative is that it is ripped out of the context of post-election events, Ortel says. The people, who gathered in DC, were purportedly irritated and perplexed over the DOJ and FBI's failure to investigate the alleged voter fraud and the Supreme Court's refusal to look into last-minute changes of election rules in US swing states.

    The Americans appeared to be "intended to urge the Senate and the House to follow the Constitution in evaluating votes by electors purportedly cast following local laws in the states and jurisdictions involved," he says.

    "There are numerous unanswered questions concerning alleged voting irregularities in key swing states, including hundreds of allegations, sworn under penalties of perjury pointing to potentially criminal acts whose consequences may have turned a Trump victory into a Biden win," Ortel points out.

    In view of these facts, "a headlong rush to ignore these serious claims and to silence those who question the integrity of the 2020 elections compounds feelings among at least 74 million known Trump voters that Democrats are desperately trying to conceal potential crimes," the Wall Street analyst observes.

    "After all, if Democrats were so certain Biden had won convincingly in 2020, they should have been eager to examine ballot and other evidence so as to remove any lingering doubts about the legitimacy of the announced results," he adds.

    A Vox/Data For Progress poll published on 11 January indicated that 72 percent of likely Republican voters acknowledged that they continue to question the presidential election results. A Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted after Joe Biden's inauguration showed that 61 percent of Republicans still believed Trump lost because of "election-rigging and illegal voting".

    A voter drops their ballot off during early voting, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga. With record turnout expected for this year's presidential election and fears about exposure to the coronavirus, election officials and advocacy groups have been encouraging people to vote early, either in person or by absentee ballot. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    © AP Photo / Ben Gray
    A voter drops their ballot off during early voting, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga. With record turnout expected for this year's presidential election and fears about exposure to the coronavirus, election officials and advocacy groups have been encouraging people to vote early, either in person or by absentee ballot. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

    'Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election'

    Meanwhile, on 4 February, an opinion piece "The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election" published by Molly Ball, TIME's national political correspondent has poured petrol on the simmering partisan flames. The article described how at least since 2019 "a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, work[ed] together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information" in order to defeat Trump. "They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it," Ball wrote.

    "In a way, Trump was right," reads the comment. "There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from chief executives. Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans."

    Reacting to the Time piece, media pundits alleged on Twitter that the magazine did nothing less than acknowledge that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged" and "stolen".

    ​"Time magazine just came out and said that a cabal of elites rigged the election", tweeted American citizen journalist and former Vice Media correspondent Tim Pool.

    ​According to Ortel, the aforementioned article seems to be a message "to anyone who might challenge the power of unregulated globalists".

    ​"The writer and her editors are letting the rest of us understand that only they know what is best," he suggests. "In their minds, Trump and his legion of supporters are not smart enough or worthy enough to make the correct choice of embracing unregulated globalism. So, shadowy elites identified in this piece 'correctly' stepped in to rig the 2020 elections so as to install their puppets, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris".

    "Bragging that a cabal conspired to trammel the will of the citizenry" is a challenge to the Americans, Ortel believes. However, the rhetoric of the article is hardly surprising given that "swamp is getting stronger under President Biden with each passing day", he adds.

    To embolden the liberal camp even further, John Durham's inquiry into the origins of the FBI's Operation Crossfire Hurricane which was investigating whether Trump had links with Russia, has not produced any tangible results so far: "So far, little has come from any supposed investigations into political corruption, campaign finance violations and charity frauds that date back many years and involve Republicans and Democrats alike," Ortel remarks.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
