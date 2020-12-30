Register
18:32 GMT30 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Members of Antifa and Proud Boys clash in the middle of the street after the Million MAGA March on 14 November 2020 in Washington, DC.

    Voter Fraud Must Be Disproved to Avoid Suspicions Poisoning US Society Under Biden, Observers Say

    © AFP 2020 / Samuel Corum
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/06/1081374452_0:151:3070:1878_1200x675_80_0_0_3c1c011be56480124d687cef8543b27c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012301081612614-voter-fraud-must-be-disproved-to-avoid-suspicions-poisoning-us-society-under-biden-observers-say/

    The controversy surrounding the 2020 US presidential election will not go anywhere even after the US Congress holds the joint session and has its final say on the voting, notes Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel and former Reagan administration official Dr Paul Craig Roberts.

    On 6 January 2021, the US Congress is due to validate the 2020 election and declare the winner of the presidential race. Any objections with regard to election certificates will be conserved by the legislative body if at least one member each of the Senate and House of Representatives raises his or her voice.

    Representative Mo Brooks (R-Ala) told Fox & Friends on 28 December that “dozens” of House GOP members will challenge the Electoral College results over uncertainty stemming from the suspected election fraud during the November vote. It is unclear whether Republican senators will support the initiative of their party fellows in the House. Previously, Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala) and Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky) mooted the idea that they might join Brooks. Nevertheless, neither of them has made a public announcement so far to confirm the actions, according to The Epoch Times. Moreover, although the new Senate will comprise 48 Democrats and 51 Republicans – since Georgia run-offs won’t yet be certified – probably giving the GOP an advantage in the upper chamber, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already made it clear that he won't pick this fight.

    ​'It Appears That Both Political Parties Want Trump Out'

    "Objections may be raised concerning purported slates of electors and that the Vice-President would then make a final, binding determination as to which electors are the valid ones casting votes on behalf of voters in the 50 states and in Washington, DC", says Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist. "Then, when the electoral votes are counted the question will be whether Trump or Biden attracts at least 270 votes. If neither candidate reaches 270 votes, then the House delegations, voting by state and Washington, DC will cast a total of 51 votes and a winner would need 26 votes".

    A number of Republicans have called upon Vice-President Mike Pence to interfere in the validation process. Pence ought to "open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted", as the amended Electoral Count Act stipulates. According to Forbes, he will have to open all “papers purporting to be certificates,” which includes "alternate electors" who voted for Trump in a number of swing states. Alternative electors were picked in the swing states where, according to the Trump campaign, election fraud took place. However, Pence's power to throw out electors is disputed, the magazine pointed out.

    To remove this obstacle the Republican Representative for Texas, Louie Gohmert, has filed a lawsuit against Pence, urging a federal judge to annul the 1887 Electoral Count Act and grant the vice-president the authority to overturn the election results which are 306-223 in Joe Biden's favour. However, The Epoch Times reported on 30 December that the vice-president had not backed the idea, citing lawyers familiar with the issue.

    "I think the establishment wants Trump out and that the two political parties have closed rank against Trump," notes Dr Paul Craig Roberts, an American economist and former assistant secretary of the Treasury for economic policy under President Ronald Reagan.

    Although President Trump is calling upon the GOP to stand up and fight for him, many Republican lawmakers appear to be guided by their own political and financial interests, according to Ortel. It was previously reported that Senate Majority Leader McConnell persuaded his caucus not to challenge the Electoral College's decision.

    "In the case of Mitch McConnell, a long-lived Senator from Kentucky, his wife is from an extraordinarily rich family whose origins are in Taiwan but now operates on the mainland and internationally," says the Wall Street analyst. "It is certainly possible that establishment Republicans also are upset with President Trump's determination, correct in my view, to decouple from China, so long as it remains controlled by their Communist Party".

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Supporters of President Donald Trump carry flags and signs as they parade past the Capitol in Washington after news that President-elect Joe Biden had defeated the incumbent in the race for the White House, in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020

    Legal Battles Likely to Continue After 6 January Session

    Although it appears that - regardless of growing political dissent - the US Congress will seal Joe Biden's victory on 6 January, the controversy surrounding the 2020 election is unlikely to fade any time soon, the Wall Street analyst notes.

    On 22 December, Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis announced that her team would continue investigating the handling of the 2020 elections after the 6 January Congressional session.

    "Unless allegations of voter fraud and corruption are compellingly disproved, Trump supporters and Bernie Sanders supporters are highly unlikely to follow dictates of a Biden-Harris administration," the investigative journalist reckons.

    "I believe that for the evidence to be avoided as it has been and not examined will poison the people, who voted for Trump and believe the election was stolen from Trump, against Biden," echoes Dr Roberts.

    Trump’s lawyers might take a rework of the Texas lawsuit to the Supreme Court, the former Reagan official suggests. The lawsuit was filed against four battleground states, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, over alleged election irregularities. It argued that the four states made last-minute changes to voting rules and procedures either through the courts or executive orders, but not through the state legislatures, as mandated. However, the Supreme Court dismissed the case, explaining that Texas does not have standing to challenge election rules of other states.

    In addition to this, clouds may potentially gather on Joe Biden's horizon if the ongoing FBI-IRS probe into Hunter Biden finds that the former vice-president had known about his son's overseas dealings, according to Ortel. At present, GOP politicians are calling for appointing a special counsel to probe the President-elect's son to ensure that the investigation will continue and will be conducted impartially.

    "America has reached a point predicted some 238 years ago by Thomas Jefferson where our rights "shall [either] revive or expire in a convulsion", the Wall Street analyst concludes. 

    Related:

    Hunter Biden Probe: Why Special Counsel is a Must in Investigating President-elect Joe Biden's Son
    Trump Legal Team Takes to Supreme Court to Overturn Wisconsin Election Result
    Saying 'the Quiet Part Out Loud' Again: Watch Joe Biden Calling Kamala Harris 'President-Elect'
    Tags:
    election irregularities, fraud, US Election 2020, elections, Mitch McConnell, US Congress, US Senate, US House of Representatives, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A destroyed car is seen on a street after an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, 29 December 2020.
    Rubble-Covered Streets & Devastated Towns: Croatia Reels From Worst Quake in Decades
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse