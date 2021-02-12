Register
12:07 GMT12 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020.

    US Sells Over 1 Million Barrels of Fuel Allegedly Seized From Iran

    © AP Photo / Ernesto Vargas
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    1010
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107953/42/1079534248_0:245:3070:1972_1200x675_80_0_0_5656f7bb169b8a90017d67de5e8112cd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102121082054453-us-sells-over-1-million-barrels-of-fuel-allegedly-seized-from-iran/

    Washington started ordering the forfeiture of certain tankers' cargo, claiming it belonged to Iran and was eligible for confiscation under the sanctions introduced by the US in 2018. Tehran, however, denied being the owner of the fuel seized from a total of four tankers.

    The US has finished selling the 1.2 million barrels of fuel it seized from tankers purportedly sent by Iran to Venezuela, spokesman for the Department of Justice, Marc Raimondi, said in an interview with Reuters. The US official did not mention the sale price of the petroleum, but if it was anywhere near the price tag on benchmark European gasoline, then Washington could have made tens of millions of dollars on the deal, Reuters suggested.

    This bulk of the cash will go to the US Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund after a district court in Washington, DC rules to approve the order of forfeiture, Raimondi claimed. The fund was created to award payouts to the victims of terrorism the US linked to a nation unilaterally designated by Washington as a "state sponsor of terrorism".

    The list of such "sponsors" currently includes Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Syria. Sudan was recently removed from the list in exchange for normalising ties with Israel.

    US Seizure of 'Iranian' Fuel

    The fuel the US sold was originally seized from tankers that, according to Washington, carried it from Iran to Venezuela as part of the help from the Islamic Republic to crisis-hit Caracas. The vessels in question did not travel under the Iranian flag and were intercepted at sea under civil forfeiture procedures, with their cargo unloaded onto other ships and then delivered to US soil. Iran claims the fuel on these tankers did not belong to it and insists that all of its tankers, sailing under the country's flag, successfully reached Venezuela.

    In this May 25, 2020 file photo, the Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela
    © AP Photo / Juan Carlos Hernandez
    In this May 25, 2020 file photo, the Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela
    The Achilleas, a Liberian-flagged Greek-owned crude oil tanker.
    © Photo : Demosthenes Kyriakoulis / MarineTraffic.com
    Iran Says ‘Doesn’t Know Anything About’ US Plot to Confiscate Tanker Full of Crude

    These tankers carried fuel and materials needed for Caracas to restore its oil refineries, which have struggled to function over the last few years. Due to the limitations imposed by the US sanctions on the country's oil industry, it could not maintain a sophisticated process of refining the extremely heavy blend of crude extracted in the country.

    Washington condemned the petroleum shipments from one sanctioned country to another, claiming that Caracas had embezzled state funds to pay for the Iranian fuel. Tehran dismissed the US allegations, insisting it had no clue about the true nature of the two countries' cooperation and resistance to the "illegal" sanctions pressure.

    Related:

    Iran Says ‘Doesn’t Know Anything About’ US Plot to Confiscate Tanker Full of Crude
    Iran’s President Warns US Against Making 'Mistake', Causing Trouble for Its Venezuela-Bound Tankers
    Iran Sending Tankers to Venezuela May Be Seen as Show of Protest Against US Sanctions, Analyst Says
    US Reportedly Seeks to Sanction Up to 50 Tankers Over Iran-Venezuela Oil Trade
    Iran's Tankers Delivering Oil to Venezuela is 'Biggest Display of Power', IRGC Chief Says
    Tags:
    sanctions, fuel, Iran, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gina Carano as Cara Dune in the Mandalorian.
    Cancelled for Her Convictions: Lucasfilm Axes Mandalorian Star Gina Carano
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse