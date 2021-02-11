Rated R for T[R]ial: Impeachment Manager Warns Parents Against Allowing Kids to Watch Proceedings

The Democrats have focused their efforts in the Senate impeachment trial against Donald Trump on showing the 'horrors' of the rioters storming the Capitol. However, they have seemingly outdone themselves in this endeavour to make the process unfit for viewing by younger audiences and future US voters.

The young generation of future Democrats and Republicans have been apparently stripped of the chance to watch one of the major political events on TV, the trial of former President Donald Trump, as impeachment manager Jamie Raskin, announced that the process is unfit for watching by an underage audience, essentially slapping it with an equivalent of R (for restricted) rating. Raskin, the House Democrat, defended the classification by announcing that a number of videos containing graphic violence will be shown to demonstrate the aftermath of Trump's alleged incitement to insurrection, which the ex-POTUS strongly denies.

"We do urge parents and teachers to exercise close review of what young people are watching here, and please watch along with them if you're allowing them to watch. The impeachment managers will try to give warnings before the most graphic and disturbing violence," Raskin said.

The Democrat impeachment manager also promised that viewers will be warned additionally before "the most graphic and disturbing violence that took place is shown" during the trial.

The demonstration of videos from the 6 January storming of the Capitol, some of which have never been released, was one of the main points in Democrats' strategy of accusing Trump of inciting insurrection. They claim he did so via repeated claims of voter fraud in presidential election and calls to "fight like hell", which he issued during his speech at the rally before the incident.

© REUTERS / Stephanie Keith Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump protest in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

Among the videos shown on the second day of the trial on 10 February were footage of rioters carrying Confederate and pro-Trump flags storming the Capitol, breaking windows, running through the Congress hallways, calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by name and chanting: "We're here to count the f***ing votes."

The Democrats also put strong emphasis on the then-president using the words "fight" or "fighting" 20 times during his speech at the rally, while using the word "peace" "only" once, referring to his call to march to the Capitol and "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard". The Trump accusers thus tackled the criticism that they had ignored Trump's peaceful call to protesters, but so far ignored the fact that Trump was among the first to condemn the violence of the mob and to urge it to protest peacefully.

The trial will continue through the rest of this week and on into the next one. At the end of it, the Senators will vote on whether or not Trump was guilty of inciting insurrection on 6 January with 67 votes needed to convict the ex-POTUS. If he is found guilty, the Democrats will have the option of banning Trump from running for office again in the future with a simple majority vote, which they can ensure with the 50 seats they currently hold plus the tie-breaking vote of Vice-President Kamala Harris.