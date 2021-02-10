Register
07:49 GMT10 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Acting Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett, bottom right, leads Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the lead Democratic House impeachment manager, and other impeachment managers through the Rotunda to the Senate for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Washington

    Cassidy's Vote, Graphic Video & Defence Mumbling: Key Takeaways From Trump Impeachment Trial Day One

    © AP Photo / Win McNamee
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0a/1082031969_0:107:3118:1861_1200x675_80_0_0_41c8114fc7d358d3fc1f8d2a36fe6052.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102101082032143-cassidys-vote-graphic-video--defence-mumbling-key-takeaways-from-trump-impeachment-trial-day-one/

    9 February marked the beginning of the impeachment trial against former US President Donald Trump based on the charge that he had incited an “insurrection” that led to the storming of the Capitol building on 6 January.

    The first day of the second impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump has come to a close in the US Senate. The arguments were heard and the decision was made – the trial will go on, following a 56-44 vote that deemed the proceeding constitutional.

    As the spectacle is expected to unfold over the next week or so, here are the most important things to know about the first day of the impeachment saga - round two:

    Cassidy Joins Republican ‘Defectors’ to Deem Trial Constitutional

    Tuesday kicked off with a four-hour debate and a vote on whether the trial should be held at all – Trump's defence insists that the ex-president is constitutionally “impervious”, as he has already left office and it doesn’t make sense to impeach him.

    Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Delegate Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., and other impeachment managers walk through Statuary Hall to the Senate for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Delegate Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., and other impeachment managers walk through Statuary Hall to the Senate for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Washington

    A simple majority was needed to proceed with the trial. Back in January, five Republicans supported the case when the Congress’ 100-seat upper chamber initially voted to approve the trial 55-45.

    But the Republican senators - Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania - were also joined by Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy on Tuesday to deem the trial constitutional.

    63-year-old Cassidy explained his move by saying that as an “impartial juror”, he could recognise that the House managers were doing “a great job”, while Trump’s defence team was “disorganised” and “did everything they could but to talk about the question at hand”.
    Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., talks with reporters as he leaves the U.S. Capitol after the first day of Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Chip Somodevilla
    Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., talks with reporters as he leaves the U.S. Capitol after the first day of Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Washington

    This doesn’t necessarily mean that any of the senators will ultimately vote to convict Trump when the trial comes to an end. In order to be convicted, two-thirds of the present members of the Senate, 67, are needed to find the ex-POTUS guilty of “incitement of insurrection”.

    (Un)Emotional Statements

    Cassidy was not the only Republican senator who thought that the arguments of Trump’s lawyers were unconvincing. A number of other lawmakers, including Alaska Senator Murkowski, were especially bemused by the speech of the ex-president’s first lawyer Bruce Castor Jr.

    Castor raised many eyebrows with convoluted historical references to Greece and Rome falling as democracies or bizarre comments about Nebraska being “a judicial thinking place”.

    Murkowski, who voted for the trial to proceed, later told reporters that most of the time she was not sure what Trump’s attorney was talking about.

    "I couldn't figure out where he was going, spent 45 minutes going somewhere, but I don't think he helped with us better understanding where he was coming from on the constitutionality of this”.

    In fairness, however, Castor admitted that his team made some last-minute changes to the presentation of their arguments: “I’ll be quite frank with you, we changed what we were going to do on account that we thought the House managers’ presentation was well done”.

    Some analysts noted that Castor’s strategy was deliberate in a way, as he was apparently trying to “reduce the emotion in the room” following a heart-wrenching account from Rep. Jamie Raskin, who supported the prosecution.

    ​Raskin's speech was seen as very emotional and personal, as the politician went on to recall the 6 January events and how this had affected his family, just a day after they buried his 25-year-old son Tommy.

    In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., becomes emotional as he speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021
    © AP Photo
    In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., becomes emotional as he speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

    The Democrat recalled his feelings when his daughter and son-in-law, who accompanied him to the Capitol on that day, were trapped in the office of Majority Leader Steny Hoyer as the protesters broke into the building.

    "Then there was a sound I’ll never forget – the sound of pounding on the door like a battering ram, the most haunting sound I’ve ever heard and I will never forget it”, Raskin recounted.

    According to observers, emotions were running high in the room following his speech.

    Graphic ‘Evidence’

    However, it was not only words, but also images that turned the prosecution’s address into a real performance.  

    As was expected, impeachment manager Raskin used video “evidence” to bring up points that Trump was guilty of encouraging protesters to storm the Congress building while lawmakers were about to certify Joe Biden’s victory.

    Images of Trump telling his supporters to “fight like hell" was combined with clips of rioters breaking into the building or assaulting Capitol police. The 13-minute video turned out to be rather “graphic”, Fox News said.

    Impeachment Timeline Approved

    As senators voted to support the constitutionality of the trial against the former commander-in-chief, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced a resolution that approved the rules and timeline of the proceedings.

    The eight-page document stated that the trial would go on through the weekend with no days off, despite a previously raised and then withdrawn request from Trump’s second attorney David Schoen asking to observe the Jewish Sabbath from Friday evening to Sunday.

    What’s Next

    Starting Wednesday, House managers and Trump’s defence team will have two eight-hour days each to present their arguments for why the ex-president should be convicted or acquitted of the charges. The prosecution team is expected to go first with their accusations.

    After four days of debate, there will then be time for a Q&A session for both teams. This will be followed by a formal procedure to subpoena any witnesses and vote on it. Not many witnesses are expected to testify, but the trial could still take an unexpected turn.

    Acting Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett, right, leads Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., second from right, the lead Democratic House impeachment manager, and other impeachment managers, through the Rotunda to the Senate for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Acting Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett, right, leads Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., second from right, the lead Democratic House impeachment manager, and other impeachment managers, through the Rotunda to the Senate for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Washington

    In the next few days, senators will hear the closing statements and have time to decide whether they were more convinced by prosecution or defence teams. Finally, after some time left for deliberation, the US Senate will vote on the article of impeachment.

    If Trump is found guilty in the end - which still seems unlikely, as nearly 17 Republican senators will have to support the case – there will be another vote on whether he should be barred from ever holding public office again.

    Tags:
    trial, impeachment, Donald Trump, US Senate, US Congress, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse