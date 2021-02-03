Register
13:56 GMT03 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and Education Minister Gideon Saar, attend the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009.

    New Case Against Netanyahu? Israeli NPO Reportedly Seeks US Probe Into Corruption in Jewish State

    © AP Photo / DAVID SILVERMAN
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081798313_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_a703f3d1bcac21024336ee6109300811.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102031081968832-new-case-against-netanyahu-israeli-npo-reportedly-seeks-us-probe-into-corruption-in-jewish-state/

    The Israeli prime minister is already facing charges in three criminal cases and has been fighting them in court since 2019. However, several criminal allegations against him have not yet turned into indictments. Could a request for US probe be related to one of those claims?

    A non-profit organisation, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, has hired an American law firm, Miller & Chevalier, to help get whistleblower status in the US, which allows entities reporting law violations to get a percentage of the funds the government seizes over uncovered illegal activities, the newspaper Haaretz reported. The law firm, which focuses on tax, international law, and white-collar crimes will reportedly help the NPO communicate with the US authorities in connection with alleged violations of US law that concern Israel.

    According to the newspaper, the good governance NPO will be contacting the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over an unidentified corruption case in Israel. The Israeli organisation reportedly wants the US authorities to conduct a probe into the alleged violations of US law in the Jewish state. The Movement for Quality Government has so far declined to comment on the Haaretz report.

    People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption while Israel is under a lockdown as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Jerusalem January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
    © REUTERS / CORINNA KERN
    People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption while Israel is under a lockdown as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Jerusalem January 30, 2021.

    It is unclear what corruption case the NPO wants Washington to probe. American law allows the country's authorities to prosecute certain violations of US laws abroad, specifically related to corruption affecting foreign governments. Despite a lack of solid evidence to make an educated guess, Haaretz suggested the alleged case the NPO is seeking to probe might be related to either the so-called Case 3000 against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or the claims of the latter's improper ties to his cousin Nathan Milikowsky, who lives in the US.

    Criminal Accusations Against Netanyahu

    Netanyahu is currently fighting three criminal cases involving charges of breach of trust, bribery, and fraud. However, some of the accusations against him were not included in the November 2019 indictment by the country's Attorney General Mandelblit, who initiated the bombshell legal battle. Netanyahu pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

    Among them is Case 3000, which claims the Israeli prime minister neglected recommendations by the country's military and peddled a decision to buy three Dolphin-class submarines and four Sa'ar 6-class corvettes from Germany. The allegations claim Netanyahu did so to benefit ThyssenKrup and several people involved in the deal, including the prime minister's cousin and personal lawyer David Shimron, who represented ThyssenKrup in Israel.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R), Israeli president of the Supreme Court Esther Hayut (C) and Benny Gantz (L), leader of Blue and White party, attend a memorial ceremony for late Israeli president Shimon Peres, at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem on September 19, 2019
    © AFP 2020 / GIL COHEN-MAGEN
    What is Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Accused of? A Quick Explainer

    The Israeli prime minister was also accused of making illegal gains from buying shares of the American steel company, Seadrift Coke, from his cousin Nathan Milikowsky at a discount only to sell it at a huge profit, when the company merged with the corporation GrafTech International, where Milikowsky became a director. Both cases are decried as evidence of the Israeli prime minister's corruption by the Movement for Quality Government, who have been seeking to open a criminal probe with the Israeli High Court of Justice.

    Related:

    ‘Peace Doesn’t Clean up Corruption’: Anti-Netanyahu Rallies Persist in Israel Amid UAE Deal - Videos
    Israel's Netanyahu Set to Attend First Session of His Corruption Trial on Sunday
    Protesters Gather Outside Jerusalem Court as Netanyahu Corruption Trial Begins - Video
    Netanyahu Slams Corruption Trial Against Him as Attempt at 'Toppling Me, in Any Way Possible'
    Netanyahu's Former Attorney Explains Why Israeli PM May Still Win Corruption Trial
    Tags:
    whistleblower, probe, criminal case, US, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse