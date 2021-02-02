Trump's Lawyers Claim US Senate Has No Authority to Try Him After Leaving Office

With Trump expected to stand trial next week in the US Senate on impeachment charges that he incited the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, his legal team has poured criticism over the procedure.
The US House of Representatives filed its pretrial brief on Tuesday, in which it laid out its case for accusing Trump of spurring the crowd at his "Stop the Steal" rally outside the White House to then assault the US Capitol at the other end of the National Mall, disperse Congress from its joint session certifying the results of the November 3, 2020, election, and void the results of that election.
In a response, Trump's lawyers, Bruce L. Castor, Jr., and David Schoen, have claimed the trial is unconstitutional in part because Trump is no longer President of the United States.
