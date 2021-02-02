House Democrats Reject Trump Defence of 'Unconstitutionality' of Impeachment Trial

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives' move to impeach Donald Trump in the twilight of his presidency last month has led to questions about whether his upcoming Senate trial will be constitutional. Trump is the first former president in US history to be impeached twice, and the first to face an impeachment trial after leaving office.

The House of Representatives has filed a pretrial brief on the upcoming Senate impeachment trial against Donald Trump, with the memorandum accusing him of committing a "grievous betrayal" of his oath of office, and dismissing Republican concerns that his trial may be unconstitutional.

"The facts are compelling and the evidence is overwhelming. After months of spreading his Big Lie that he won a landslide victory in the 2020 election, leading up to and on January 6, 2021, President Trump summoned, assembled and incited a violent mob that attacked the Capitol, cost the lives of three police officers and four other people, threatened the Vice-President and Congress, and successfully halted the counting of the Electoral College vote," the brief states.

"Trump's responsibility for the vicious January 6 insurrection is unmistakable. Moreover, given the plain text of the Constitution, the intent and understanding of the Framers, and Senate precedent dating back more than two hundred years, the Senate's responsibility to hear this case is clear and unavoidable. There is no 'January exception' to the Constitution that allows a President to organize a coup or incite an armed insurrection in his final weeks in office," the brief adds.

