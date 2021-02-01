Register
15:52 GMT01 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump points to a member of the audience after speaking near a section of the US-Mexico border wall, Tuesday, 12 January 2021, in Alamo, Texas, US.

    Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize Over War-Free Presidential Tenure

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081947237_0:82:3072:1810_1200x675_80_0_0_dfb26b798614dad3a133953736936220.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102011081947282-trump-nominated-for-nobel-peace-prize-over-war-free-presidential-tenure/

    The Nobel Peace Prize committee is set to convene in October to vote on the laureates for the prestigious award. Among this year’s nominees, applications for which had to be submitted by 1 February, is the Black Lives Matter movement which rocked the world with protests throughout 2020.

    Jaak Madison, an Estonian Member of the European Parliament, announced on Facebook that he has nominated the former US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

    Madison said he stated in his application that Trump is “the first president of the United States in the past 30 years, during whose tenure the country he led has not started any war.

    “In addition, he has signed a number of peace agreements in the Middle East that have helped ensure stability and peace in the region,” the MEP said, referring to Trump’s peace proposal to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and his broking of the Abraham Accords, the normalisation agreement between Israeli and the UAE.

    The Estonian politician said he had submitted the Nobel Peace Prize application just two hours before the 1 February deadline, using his status as a member of the parliament to nominate any candidate.

    According to rules, nominations could be submitted by members of national governments, parliaments, international institutions, former Nobel Peace Prize laureates and other politics-related actors.

    Madison said he would “certainly” not be the only one to “nominate this particular candidate” but still wanted to increase the “likelihood of success".

    The First ‘Peaceful’ US President in 30 Years?

    The official is not entirely correct in his calculations or his wording though – neither Bill Clinton, who served as US president from 1993 to 2001, nor Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, officially started any wars or even “authorised” the use of military force through Congress, something both President George HW Bush and his son President George W Bush did, in 1991 and 2003 respectively.

    But both Clinton and Obama brought the US into other conflicts - albeit with the UN authorisation only: Clinton intervened in the Bosnian War and Obama dragged the country into the Libyan Civil War with 2011 NATO-led military interference.

    But former President Ronald Reagan also authorised the use of military force in Lebanon back in 1983 which in effect makes Jimmy Carter the last “peaceful” US president before Donald Trump who neither launched a new war nor sanctioned his country’s military clashes with other state actors. And that was 40 years ago.

    Doug Roman wearing a US President Donald Trump protective mask takes part in a protest against the results of the 2020 presidential election in Atlanta, Georgia, US, 21 November 2020.
    © REUTERS / CHRISTOPHER ALUKA BERRY
    Trump Will Be in 'Terrific Position' 'to Run in 2024 if Concedes 'Correctly', Nixon’s Grandson Says
    In October 2020, German MEPs Christine Anderson and Joachim Kuhs made a similar call to the European parliament to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize because of his role in the Middle East Peace process and defeat of Daesh*, and based on the fact that he “has not started any new military conflicts or invaded any countries, in stark contrast to the record of his predecessors.”

    And a month before, Norwegian MP Christian Tybring-Gjedde sent in his nomination for the former US president, saying “he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other peace prize nominees.”

    If the applications are accepted, Trump would compete for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize against the Black Lives Matter movement, nominated for the award by Norwegian MP Petter Eide, who said it became an important worldwide force to “fight racial injustice".

    BLM protests, that swept the US this summer after the death of George Floyd in police custody, have led to dozens of victims, arsons and ruined businesses after peaceful demonstrations got out of control, prompting the National Guard to be brought in in some major US cities.

    Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, has also been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The recipient of the award will be decided next autumn in Oslo.

    Tags:
    Nobel Peace Prize, Black Lives Matter, George Bush, Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar 1 February 2021.
    State of Emergency Declared in Myanmar
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse