Register
01:27 GMT11 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist during a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, U.S., September 12, 2020

    Too Soon? Trump Nominated For 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0b/1080734882_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_cc923afaa233cfdda23bec85419acb6d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010111080734835-too-soon-trump-nominated-for-2021-nobel-peace-prize-days-after-2020-winner-revealed/

    This year, US President Donald Trump did not receive the peace prize, although he was nominated for peacemaking attempts, with those nominating him citing the peace deal between the Gulf Nations and Israel.

    Hardly were the winners of 2020 Nobel Prize announced when US President Donald Trump was nominated for the peace prize in 2021, a move put forward by Laura Huhtasaari, a Finnish member of the European Parliament (MEP).

    A Trump peace prize would be “in recognition of his endeavors to end the era of endless wars, construct peace by encouraging conflicting parties for dialogue and negotiations, as well as underpin internal cohesion and stability of his country", according to the nomination letter written by Huhtasaari.

    "President Trump has served almost a complete presidential term without starting a new war. This would be the first time for almost four decades, when the president of the United States of America has served a term without engaging his country to new conflicts. Moreover, he has fulfilled his previous campaign pledge by withdrawing thousands of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan", Huhtasaari asserted.

    The Finnish MEP was referring to the so-called Abraham Accords - a peace deal between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, mediated by the United States earlier in September.

    “It is hard to imagine a president of the United States from the last decades, or a current head of state, who would deserve more the Committee’s recognition in 2021 than President Trump for his efforts to build peace in the world,” Huhtasaari wrote.

    Trump had a chance at a Nobel peace prize in 2020, nominated by some members of the Norwegian and Swedish parliament for the Arab-Israeli peace deal. However, the prize went to the World Food Programme (WFP) "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict".

    The Nobel Committee, appointed by the Norwegian parliament, decides the prize winners. In October 2021, it will decide on whether Trump secures the accolade.

    Related:

    Trump Nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian Lawmaker In Wake of Israel-UAE Deal
    Does Trump Deserve a Nobel Peace Prize Over UAE-Israel Deal & Will He Get the Award?
    Atlantic Slams Trump’s Nomination for Nobel Peace Prize as ‘Preposterous’, Calls for Award ‘End’
    Tags:
    Nobel Peace Prize, peace prize, Nobel Prize, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse