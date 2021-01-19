US Cuts Off Telephone Line to Russian Consulate in New York

The Russian Consulate-General in New York has been completely cut off city telephone lines by the American authorities since 18 January, the diplomatic mission in the city has stated via its official Twitter account. The consulate added that it is occasionally also encountering issues with Internet connectivity.
A source at the Russian mission in New York says US authorities are citing technical issues as the reason for the cut-off. According to the source, however, a two-day delay in the resumption of telephone services is "unheard of". The diplomatic mission in the city has several telephone lines connected and all of them went dead at the same time, the source adds.
