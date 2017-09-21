Russian Diplomats Must Leave San Francisco Apartments by October 1 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russian diplomats are ordered to vacate their apartments in San Francisco, California before midnight on October 1, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a notice released by the Federal Register on Thursday.
"Such prohibitions will take effect as of 11:59 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on October 1, 2017," the document stated. "[A]ll persons on said property are required to depart the premises no later than the date and time stated above."
After Russian diplomats left the diplomatic compounds, US security agents conducted searches inside the buildings. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the United States' actions constituted a violation of international law, including the Vienna convention on diplomatic and consular relations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)