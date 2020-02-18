Russia Asks for Urgent Meeting at UN Over US Failure to Issue Visa to Russian Diplomat

The permanent representative of Russia to the United Nations, Vasiliy Nebenzya, has asked for an urgent meeting at the UN after the United States failed to issue a visa to the head of the Russian delegation at the UN disarmament commission.
In October, Russia proposed to relocate the UN General Assembly First Committee - which deals with questions of disarmament and international security - from New York to Geneva or Vienna amid the refusal by US authorities to promptly issue visas to Russian diplomats.
