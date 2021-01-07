US Capitol Police Chief Resigns in Wake of Riots That Ransacked Legislature

Sund's resignation comes after calls for leading security officials at the Capitol to step down by senior lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
"If Senate Sergeant Arms [Michael] Stenger hasn't vacated the position by then, I will fire him as soon as Democrats have a majority in the Senate," Schumer told Politico on Thursday.
The day prior, the lawmakers had been forced to seek emergency shelter after throngs of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to halt the certification of Electoral College votes for US president. Trump, who has rejected the official counts as fraudulent because he lost, urged his supporters at a rally earlier on Wednesday to take action. While they only succeeded in stalling the verification process, they destroyed a great deal of property in the 200-year-old building and four people died - one of them by a Capitol Police officer's pistol.
The officer who shot the female protester has been suspended, pending an investigation of the incident.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
All comments
Show new comments (0)