Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed

Demonstrators gathered in Washington, DC, on 6 January as the US Congress was holding a joint session to certify US presidential election results. President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to Democratic candidate Joe Biden and told the crowd of supporters on Wednesday that he was “never” going to.
Pro-Trump protests opposing the certification of results by the US Congress stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday, occupying the House and Senate chambers, damaging property, amid an armed standoff with law enforcement agents.
One person was shot dead during the confrontation, three others died from "medical emergencies". At least 52 arrests have been made.
House Representatives and Senate members were temporarily urged to take shelter before reconvening to go on with the vote certification procedure.
Check out Sputnik gallery to find out more about the violent events that took place on Wednesday evening.
