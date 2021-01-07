Register
07 January 2021
    Photo

    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed

    • Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    • Above: A protester holds a sign saying We want a fair election at a rally in support of US President Donald Trump at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Oregon, US, 6 January 2021
    • Demonstrators protest outside US Capitol Building in Washington to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by the US Congress, 6 January 2021
    • Demonstrators protest outside US Capitol Building in Washington to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by the US Congress, 6 January 2021
    • Demonstrators protest outside US Capitol Building in Washington to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by the US Congress, 6 January 2021
    • People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, 6 January 2021, in Washington
    • US Capitol Police hold protesters at gun-point near the House Chamber inside the US Capitol on Wednesday, 6 January 2021, in Washington
    • Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, 6 January 2021, at the Capitol in Washington
    • Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, 6 January 2021
    • Police officers clash with pro-Trump protesters, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, at the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021
    • Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the US Capitol on Wednesday, 6 January 2021, in Washington
    • Pro-Trump protesters react amidst a cloud of tear gas during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, at the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, 6 January 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
    • Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., listens as a joint session of the House and Senate reconvenes to confirm the Electoral College votes at the Capitol, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    • Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks in the House Chamber after they reconvened for arguments over the objection of certifying Arizona’s Electoral College votes in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    • An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, 6 January 2021
    • Pro-Trump protesters clash with police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, at the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, 6 January 2021
    • SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB An injured supporter of US President Donald Trump reacts during a protest against the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, outside the US Capitol in Washington, 6 January 2021
    Trump supporters break into the Capitol Building on Wednesday to clash with law enforcement officers.

    Above: A protester gestures to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
    Demonstrators gathered in Washington, DC, on 6 January as the US Congress was holding a joint session to certify US presidential election results. President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to Democratic candidate Joe Biden and told the crowd of supporters on Wednesday that he was “never” going to.

    Pro-Trump protests opposing the certification of results by the US Congress stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday, occupying the House and Senate chambers, damaging property, amid an armed standoff with law enforcement agents.

    One person was shot dead during the confrontation, three others died from "medical emergencies". At least 52 arrests have been made.

    House Representatives and Senate members were temporarily urged to take shelter before reconvening to go on with the vote certification procedure.

    Check out Sputnik gallery to find out more about the violent events that took place on Wednesday evening. 

    demonstration, Capitol Hill, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, protest, Washington, United States
    Votre message a été envoyé!
