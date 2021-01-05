Register
06:13 GMT05 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump talks on the phone aboard Air Force One during a flight to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to address a joint gathering of House and Senate Republicans, Thursday, January 26, 2017 (File photo).

    Trump Was Rejected as Pranker 18 Times Before Contacting Georgia Secretary of State, US Media Claims

    © CC0 / The White House
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106686/00/1066860086_0:63:1200:738_1200x675_80_0_0_f4dc57b839b876a025b31edddc945d3e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101051081651214-trump-was-rejected-as-pranker-18-times-before-contacting-georgia-secretary-of-state-us-media-claims/

    Speaking at a rally in Dalton, Georgia on Monday, Donald Trump pledged to continue his efforts to overturn the results of the 3 November presidential election, claiming that more evidence concerning the legitimacy of the results could be revealed soon.

    President Donald Trump tried to contact Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at least 18 times before their phone call on Saturday, The Washington Post cited Raffensperger's deputy Jordan Fuchs as saying.

    According to Fuchs, Trump's calls were repeatedly patched through to interns in the press office, who thought he was a prank caller rather than POTUS.

    In a recorded phone call leaked by The Washington Post on Sunday, Trump focused on his drive to overturn the 3 November presidential election results in Georgia after his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

    "So look, all I want to do is this, I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state. […] The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry. And there's nothing wrong with saying that, you know, that you've recalculated", Trump was heard saying during the call.

    POTUS also claimed all the ballots cast in favour of Biden during the election were "corrupt" and that failing to say so and make Trump the winner was a "criminal offence".

    "You should want to have an accurate election. And you're a Republican", Trump added, referring to Raffensperger, who was heard saying in response, "the challenge you have, Mr President, is that the data you have is wrong".

    The Georgia secretary of state referred to the telephone conversation during his interview with ABC News on Monday, when he insisted that Trump "did most of the talking", while he and his team "did most of the listening".

    Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on election results in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo
    © REUTERS / ELIJAH NOUVELAGE
    Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on election results in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

    "But I did want to make my points that the data that he has is just plain wrong", Raffensperger added.

    He spoke as Democratic lawmakers Ted Lieu and Kathleen Rice sent a letter to the FBI, urging it "to open an immediate criminal investigation into the president" in connection with his call to the Georgia secretary of state.

    "As members of Congress and former prosecutors, we believe Donald Trump engaged in solicitation of, or conspiracy to commit, a number of election crimes", the lawmakers asserted in the letter.

    In a separate development, Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer argued in a tweet on Monday the Trump-Raffensperger call was recorded illegally.

    According to Shafer, the online conference call, attended by the president's lawyers and administration officials, was conducted under the stipulation that it remain confidential – something that Raffensperger purportedly violated.

    "Mind boggling that Raffensperger and his lawyers would secretly record and release a confidential settlement conference with the president. I have made open records requests to the secretary of state which have never been acknowledged or answered. This is lawlessness", Shafer tweeted.

    Trump, for his part, spoke at a rally in Dalton, Georgia on Monday, vowing to continue his efforts to overturn the results of the 3 November presidential election.

    The United States Supreme Court during a rain storm on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 14, 2020
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    Donald Trump Files Appeal in US Supreme Court Seeking to Ensure Election Integrity in Wisconsin
    "Watch what's going to come out over the next couple weeks. You watch what's going to come out. Watch what's going to be revealed", he said.

    Trump also said there was no possibility they lost Georgia, as Biden was certified as the first Democratic presidential candidate in more than two decades to win the state. In 2016, POTUS managed to win the battleground state by 5.1 percent.

    The Dalton speech came on the eve of the crucial Georgia runoff elections that will pit Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock. If at least one GOP candidate wins re-election, it will be enough for Republicans to retain a majority in the Senate.

    Related:

    Biden Slams Trump for 'Extreme Position', Praises 'Flame of Democracy' After Electoral College Vote
    Biden Plans to Purge Secret Service Amid Concerns of Agents Being Too Loyal to Trump, Report Says
    Biden Will Reportedly Cut Trump Nuclear Modernisation Programme, Stick to Arms Control
    Tags:
    phone call, Georgia, US Election 2020, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Julian Assange's Extradition Denied by UK Judge: Supporters of Wikileaks' Co-Founder Rally in London
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse