Potential Threats to US Senate Runoff Election Probed in Georgia, Official Says

"We anticipate there can be any number of potential threats out there that can be attempting to encourage or discourage turnout... We have discussed with GBI [the Georgia Bureau of Investigation], FBI and Sheriff’s departments potentially there being threats and we have seen some of that nature potentially out there under investigation," Sterling said on Monday.
The runoff election for the two US Senate seats will determine which party will control the upper chamber of the Congress and offer Democrats a chance to consolidate the executive and legislative branches of power under their command provided that they win both contested seats.
Sterling urged voters to "turn out, be safe, be smart and don’t let anybody get in the way of you casting your vote."
The runoffs will see Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler pitted against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, after no candidate captured 50 percent plus one of the votes on Election Day in November.
