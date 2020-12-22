Register
10:11 GMT22 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, delivers his speech as he attends the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), meeting in Villepinte, near Paris, France, 30 June 2018

    Probe Into Giuliani’s Ukraine Bid is 'Very Active', Feds May Request His Emails, Report Says

    © REUTERS / REGIS DUVIGNAU
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/16/1081537288_0:91:3048:1805_1200x675_80_0_0_a163e1c0e00ee15b1df90998e7cfde24.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012221081537469-probe-into-giulianis-ukraine-bid-is-very-active-feds-may-request-his-emails-report-says/

    It was reported last year that Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani was under federal investigation over his business dealings in Ukraine, but the scope of this probe remains unclear.

    Federal prosecutors could make a legal request into Rudy Giuliani’s electronic communication over a “very active” investigation into his Ukraine activities, as relevant discussions have been held between the Southern District of New York (SDNY) and the Justice Department, sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

    According to insiders, the SDNY prosecutors need the DoJ's approval before they can get a search warrant to dig into Giuliani’s emails that could hold some sensitive attorney-client information, but it’s not clear so far whether their intentions have been okayed by the department.

    Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks with former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani (File)
    © AFP 2020 / Jonathan Ernst
    Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks with former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani (File)

    Little has been known about this probe into Giuliani’s business deals in Ukraine after it was reported in October 2019 that Trump’s lawyer was under investigation from the SDNY Attorney over potential violation of his lobbying activities in the country.

    Later it was claimed that his bank records were under review, citing Giuliani’s possible interest in Ukrainian gas ventures. Giuliani rejected accusation of having any ambitions of such kind, but multiple subpoenas were later issued to his business associates to investigate conspiracy and money laundering charges, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

    In October 2019, two of his former partners, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested and charged, in relation to wire fraud conspiracy and financial mismanagement allegations. They were specifically accused of trying to redirect Ukrainian funds to the US in attempt to “influence” relations between the two countries, while searching for information to counter Robert Mueller’s probe into claims that Russia had interfered into the 2016 US presidential election. Both men have pleaded not guilty to all the charges, but Parnas’s arrest has revealed Giuliani’s financial links and payments received from the Ukraine-born man’s co-founded company Fraud Guarantee.

    The Washington Post reported in February this year that prosecutors have continued looking into additional documents and witness testimonies in relation to the ongoing Giuliani probe. These activities are said to have been taking place through the final steps of the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.

    The Bidens, Trump and the Ukraine Scandal

    POTUS was impeached by the US House of Representatives in December 2019 following accusations that he had abused his power in attempts to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into Joe Biden’s activities in Ukraine, but was acquitted in February by the Republican-dominated Senate.  

    Biden’s family business dealings in Ukraine, as well as Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to look for more information on the matter, have remained a source of public controversy in the United States even after the former vice president was confirmed by the Electoral College in December as president-elect.

    Accusations have persisted that Joe Biden had been engaged in a conflict of interest when his son Hunter was appointed to the board of directors of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma in 2014, while his father was overseeing US policy towards the country. Biden has also been accused of playing a role in the ousting of Ukraine's Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating corruption charges against Burisma during that time – the claims that have been long propagated by both President Trump and Giuliani.

    US President-elect Joe Biden stands with grandson and son Hunter Biden after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020, after being declared the winners of the presidential election
    © AFP 2020 / JIM WATSON
    US President-elect Joe Biden stands with grandson and son Hunter Biden after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020, after being declared the winners of the presidential election

    It was revealed this month that the US attorney for the District of Delaware had earlier launched a probe into Hunter Biden’s tax affairs in relation to his business activities in Ukraine and China.

    His father Joe Biden is expected to be inaugurated on 20 January following confirmation from the US Congress, a process that still could see some opposition from Trump’s Republican supporters. It is not clear how far the probe into his son’s activities would go after that point, as US Attorney-General William Barr, who is planning to leave his post on 23 December, said during a conference this week that he was not planning to appoint a special counsel to assist in the investigation into Hunter Biden.

    Tags:
    Burisma, Igor Fruman, Lev Parnas, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse