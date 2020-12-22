US House Approves $1.4Trln Spending Package That Includes $900Bln in COVID-19 Relief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives has passed a $1.4 trillion federal spending package for 2021 that includes $900 billion in coronavirus relief.

The House passed the legislation Monday night, sending it to the Senate for consideration.

The COVID-19 relief package includes $600 for each qualifying adult and child in the United States, including $300 per week for unemployed US citizens.

Moreover, the legislation includes $696 billion for defense spending and renews a $290 million budget for a "countering Russian influence fund."

The bill also includes $275 million in security assistance to Ukraine in addition to $453 million in aid to the country for other activities not related to defense. $132 million has been allocated in aid to Georgia.

The legislation provides $15.35 billion for US nuclear weapons activities, an increase of $2.9 billion above the 2020 level, to maintain nuclear deterrence and to fund Research and Development capabilities.

The package also includes $710 million for efforts to counter the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), including support for the Iraqi Security Forces, Kurdish Peshmerga, and the Syrian Democratic Forces fighting the Islamic State terrorist group.

A separate summary of the bill states that no funds from the 2021 spending package will be used to exercise the United States' control over any oil resources in Iraq or Syria.

The bill also provides $160 million for programs with countries in the Africa Command area of responsibility, $56 million above the budget request. $120 million has been allocated for programs with countries in the Southern Command area of responsibility, $46 million above the budget request.