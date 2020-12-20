GOP, Democrats Reportedly Reach Agreement Clearing the Path for COVID Relief Package Vote

The bill is being touted as a massive lifeline amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the US, where the disease has already claimed the lives of more than 307,000 people.

The Wall Street Journal has cited aides from the Democratic and Republican parties as saying they’ve reached a deal on the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending powers, paving the way to adopting a $900 billion coronavirus-relief package.

The agreenent stipulates that the central bank will retain its authority to set up emergency programmes without getting a go-ahead by Congress.

A vote on the bill may take place later on Sunday, according to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The statement follows efforts by Republican and Democratic negotiators in the US Congress to greenlight a hefty deal on a coronavirus relief package to shore up Americans hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also involved in the talks are representatives of the Trump administration.

The $900 billion bailout agreement stipulates providing one-time stimulus payments of about $600 to individuals, as well as subsidies to small businesses, $300-per-week benefits for unemployed, and vaccine distribution funding.

Earlier this week, Shumer insisted that “the finish line [of the negotiations] is in sight”.

“Everyone wants to get this done. Let’s push through the few final metres and deliver the outcome that the American people very much need”, he told the Senate on Thursday.