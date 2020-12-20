Register
03:06 GMT20 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Attorney Sidney Powell speaks at a press conference on election results in Alpharetta, Georgia, U.S., December 2, 2020.

    Trump Reportedly Considers Naming Sidney Powell as Special Counsel on Election Fraud

    © REUTERS / ELIJAH NOUVELAGE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    213
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/14/1081513667_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_c82ed66f8eee6e45515f84eda71bd080.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012201081513643-trump-reportedly-considers-naming-sidney-powell-as-special-counsel-on-election-fraud/

    Incumbent US GOP President Donald Trump lost the 3 November presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden. Although the US Electoral College has voted in favour of the Democrat’s victory, the Trump campaign’s legal team vowed to continue its efforts to overturn the election results, as Congress is set to accept the electoral vote on 6 January.

    US President Donald Trump is considering naming his former campaign legal team member Sidney Powell, who is a strong supporter of the Republican president’s claims about a “rigged” election, as a Special Counsel in charge of investigating his voter fraud allegations in a bid to overturn the victory of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden in the 3 November vote, The New York Times reported on Saturday.

    The publication said, citing unnamed sources, that Trump discussed the idea at the White House on Friday, during a meeting with a group of senior administration officials and legal advisors, including Powell.

    Powell was accused of promoting conspiracy theories, including claims that the voting machine systems used in the country’s election were exploited by foreign countries, particularly Venezuela, Iran, and China, in order to put Biden ahead in the election.

    In contrast to Trump’s practice of choosing special counsels from Justice Department appointees, the president discussed the possibility of appointing Powell as Special Counsel within the White House, the NYT said, citing people briefed on the matter. Trump even asked about granting Powell security clearances to start her work.

    Trump’s personal lawyer and the lead of his legal team tasked with challenging the legitimacy of the election results, Rudy Giuliani, was said to have joined the White House meeting by phone, which reportedly “became raucous and involved people shouting at each other at times”.

    Giuliani, along with most Trump advisors and administration officials including White House counsel Pat Cipollone and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, are opposed to the idea of naming Powell a special counsel on election fraud, prompting her to accuse them of being “quitters”, according to the outlet.

    It is not clear whether Trump can install Powell in that position.

    During the "heated" meeting, Trump reportedly also discussed an idea proposed by his recently-pardoned former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn, who suggested earlier this week during a Newsmax interview, that Trump should impose martial law and deploy the military to “rerun” the vote.

    Cipollone and Meadows, during the Friday meeting, “aggressively” opposed the idea, as Cipollone told the president there is “no constitutional authority” to accept Flynn’s proposal, sources told the NYT.

    On 14 December, the US Electoral College certified President-elect Biden’s win in the 3 November race against Trump by a margin of 306-232. Congress is set to accept the electoral vote count on 6 January.

    Although many GOP leaders, including US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have recognized Biden’s election victory and have congratulated him and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Trump has not yet conceded the loss to his opponent.

    Related:

    Pro-Trump Group Vows to Challenge Eligibility of 364,000 Georgia Voters Before Crucial Runoff
    Trump Says Hacking Attack on US Blown Out of Proportion, Points Finger at China
    Meghan McCain Hits Back at Trump for Calling Late Father 'Most Overrated Person in Washington, DC'
    Trump Piques UK Christmas Lockdown, Touts US Covid Response
    Melania Trump Believes 'Snake' Ivanka Was Itching to Render Her 'Irrelevant', Ex-FLOTUS Aide Says
    Tags:
    election fraud, special counsel, Sidney Powell, Donald Trump, US Election 2020, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mother Nature's Fury: Natural Disasters That Shook the World in 2020
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse