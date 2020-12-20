Trump Сampaign Reportedly Seeks to Retain All Documents Related to Dominion Voting Systems

Trump lawyer Sidney Powell earlier claimed that "massive election fraud" occurred in the 2020 presidential race, leading to Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s victory. Last month Powell announced that she had a "biblical" revelation that revealed to her that Dominion machines had deliberately counted their votes incorrectly.

CNN reported on Saturday that the Trump legal team instructed staffers via a special memo to keep safe all documents related to Dominion Voting Systems and the outgoing US president's former lawyer, Sidney Powell, as the latter could reportedly be sued by Dominion over her allegations of election voting fraud.

The memo, seen by CNN, reportedly included a letter from Dominion with a demand that the lawyer take back all her claims about Dominion's software being used to "rig" the 2020 US presidential election.

According to the Trump campaign's general counsel, Matt Morgan, who sent the memo, the company’s allegations reference some of the Trump team’s lawyers, but the campaign does not currently anticipate litigation against the campaign.

"Please make sure that relevant personnel are aware that these records must be maintained. The files or boxes should be labeled. DO NOT DESTROY WITHOUT PRIOR AUTHORIZATION FROM THE GENERAL COUNSEL'S OFFICE”, the memo reads, cited by CNN.

According to the document, the campaign staff may be contacted by counsel and asked to turn over copies of relevant information.

Dominion Voting Systems

Dominion Voting Systems has become a part of the post-2020 presidential election confusion as US President Donald Trump's team has accused the company of miscounting votes. Dominion devices were used in a number of states, and, according to some of the Trump team allegations, had unsecured software that was programmed to generate a significant number of errors so that votes were counted in favor of Biden.

​Trump has repeatedly claimed that the company's voting machines changed votes from him to Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who secured the victory in the election.

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Dominion representatives have detailed that switching votes from one candidate to another by their machines is impossible. “If any electronic interference had taken place, the tally reported electronically would not match the printed ballots”, Dominion spokesman Michael Steel pointed out.

Nevertheless, Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG) prepared a report, alleging that Dominion machines in Michigan’s Antrim County had a 68 percent error rate.

Sidney Powell

As Trump’s hopes of winning the election began to fade, he established a team of lawyers to contest the election results in a series of legal proceedings. Former Texas assistant district attorney and lawyer to General Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell, joined Trump’s legal team on 15 November.

I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Powell filed lawsuits in Federal district courts in Georgia and Michigan, intending to prove that, in these states, Joe Biden won the presidential race because of "massive fraud".

On 21 November, speaking to Newsmax, she claimed that former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013, was involved in America's 2020 election. Chavez, according to Powell, ordered the Smartmatic company, that specializes in electronic voting systems, to develop a vote counting system, which, according to her, is easily hacked. According to Powell, Chavez needed software "that could completely change the course of the elections". The system was sold to Dominion voting system in 2007 and has been used in Georgia and other states.

Trump blames Commander Hugo Chavez, who passed away in 2013, of communist inference in the U.S. presidential election. @teleSURenglish pic.twitter.com/AzuBwrNdur — Camila (@camilateleSUR) November 19, 2020

Later, the Trump campaign announced that Powell was not a member of the US president’s legal team. On 7 December, Powell’s two courtroom bids to overturn voting results were dismissed.

The US president has not yet conceded to Biden, despite the fact that the Democratic candidate gained the majority in the Electoral College on 14 December. Trump has been contesting the election outcome by filling multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud.