Register
23:54 GMT09 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Capitol, west side

    US House Passes Emergency One-Week Funding Measure for Federal Government

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Martin Falbisoner (1978–) / US Capitol, west side
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/09/1080719980_129:0:3684:2000_1200x675_80_0_0_6bb2051bc669145bdbfac3240610d695.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012091081412590-us-house-passes-emergency-one-week-funding-measure-for-federal-government/

    The US House of Representatives passed on Wednesday an emergency one-week extension of funding for the US federal government. The Senate will vote on the measure later this week, which will cover federal government expenses until December 18.

    Lawmakers have yet to negotiate passage of a larger omnibus spending bill to fund the government into 2021, creating the need for the emergency patch-up resolution.

    US President Donald Trump signed a September continuing resolution that provided funding only until December 11, Sputnik reported.

    House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) blasted the need for a stopgap bill as “an admission of failure.”

    "This is something we have to do to keep the government working. But we ought not to believe or pretend or represent this is the way we ought to do business. It is not. It is a function of procrastination, a function of failing to come together and making compromises," Hoyer said on the House floor prior to the vote, according to The Hill.

    The negotiations over a new spending bill have taken place amid several other contentious financial debates, including the final contents of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA - the massive bill that funds the Pentagon - and a potential COVID-19 stimulus package.

    Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby (R-AL) told reporters at the Capitol that negotiations on the omnibus bill were “probably 95%” complete. "We’ve got to get a deal,” he said. “I think perhaps the omnibus and the COVID relief are kind of linked."

    The need for a new pandemic stimulus bill has been debated for months, with Democrats introducing a $2.2 trillion bill in September that was a rehashed version of a bill that failed to pass in April. The present debate is over a $908 billion relief bill that represents extensive compromise by both Democrats and Republicans, but conflict remains over state and local money on the one hand and liability coverage on the other.

    Trump has threatened to veto the NDAA if a provision for renaming US military installations named after Confederate leaders isn’t removed, or if a provision isn’t inserted to end Section 230 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which protects internet companies from liability issues associated with content published by users on their sites. The NDAA passed by the House on Tuesday meets neither of his demands.

    Related:

    US Congress Settles on Final Version of NDAA Without Termination of Section 230 Demanded by Trump
    US Court Reportedly Greenlights Diverting $3.6 Bln in Pentagon Funding for Trump Border Wall
    Tags:
    government shutdown, negotiations, spending bill, US House of Representatives
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Venice Hit by Heavy Floods for Second Year in a Row
    Operation No Clue
    Operation No Clue
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse