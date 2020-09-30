US Senate Passes Funding Measure to Avert Government Shutdown

The stopgap measure will fund the government through December 11 once US President Donald Trump signs it into law. The bill was approved by the house last week. The legislation was passed hours before the annual spending bill is set to expire, which would have left federal agencies without sufficient money to continue operations.
The bill adds $8 billion in nutrition assistance programs, expands a program that provides low-income children with food and permits farm aid to be distributed to farmers impacted by US President Donald Trump's trade policies.
More details to follow.
