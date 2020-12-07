Register
21:33 GMT07 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally for Republican U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, ahead of their January runoff elections to determine control of the U.S. Senate, in Valdosta, Georgia, U.S., December 5, 2020.

    Georgia Senate Runoffs Outcome Critical to GOP Strategy of Stymying Biden’s Agenda, Journo Says

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/06/1081372501_0:0:2867:1612_1200x675_80_0_0_244d05d9f525590f7c34e8fd54e2709b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012071081387120-georgia-senate-runoffs-outcome-critical-to-gop-strategy-of-stymying-bidens-agenda-journo-says/

    On 5 December, President Donald Trump held a rally in Georgia for GOP Senate candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, dubbing the January runoffs in the state as "the most important probably in American history". US investigative journalist Mark Dankof has explained why the president attaches great significance to the state's upcoming elections.

    In a month, two Republican candidates will run against their Democratic rivals, as none of the four managed to break the 50% threshold needed to win in November.

    Should Democrats take the seats in Georgia, the two political parties will have a 50-50 tie in the Senate, which means that if Joe Biden occupies the White House, the Dems will grab control over the upper chamber with Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) being a potential tiebreaker.

    Crucial Senate Runoffs

    There are three questions about the Georgia Senate runoff elections on 5 January, says US investigative journalist Mark Dankof.

    "The first is the question of the legitimacy of vote counting. The second involves the changing demographics of the Deep South, which mirror this national development since the Immigration Reform Act of 1965. The third issue is related to the second: turnout. The Democratic Party’s ability to turnout African Americans in urban Georgia will be the key to who wins these races."

    When it comes to the state's demography, one can hardly overestimate the changes which have occurred over the last decade: according to Politico, the immigrant population leaped 84% between 2010 and 2018, "putting Georgia on the fast track to become majority-minority by 2030". The state has seen an influx of young people of colour who, according to some estimates, tend to vote for the Democratic Party. As a result, the Old South and the New South clashed in the 2020 general elections this November, according to the magazine. On the other hand, in late October, National Public Radio (NPR) cited a substantial surge in black voter turnout in the state during the early voting this year.

    "I have yet to see any meaningful poll numbers from the more reputable polling agencies on what is going on in Georgia", says Dankof. "On the basis of visceral reaction and not solid scientific polling data, I will predict GOP victories and the retention in the US Senate of the two GOP incumbents, but I would not suggest to any of your readers that they bet any money on this."

    The Georgia outcome is clearly critical to the GOP strategy of stymying Biden’s agenda in the next two-four years should the former vice president take the White House, according to the investigative journalist.

    "Trump’s endorsements and trip to Georgia will energise his own base", he opines. "The problem is in ascertaining how his personal involvement in Georgia will inflame his opposition to guarantee a massive turnout of their own voters."

    People listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Republican U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, ahead of their January runoff elections to determine control of the U.S. Senate, in Valdosta, Georgia, U.S., December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst?
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    People listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Republican U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, ahead of their January runoff elections to determine control of the U.S. Senate, in Valdosta, Georgia, U.S., December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst?

    GOP Split & Alleged Voter Fraud in Georgia

    While statistical data on demographic change and African American voter activity in the state is more or less clear, the legitimacy of vote counting is driving considerable suspicions among Donald Trump voters.

    Joe Biden has become the first Democrat to take the state in the last 20 years. Since the ex-vice president won with a razor-thin margin, Georgia's election authorities held additional hand and machine recounts of votes. However, they fell short of conducting a signature verification of ballots which, according to the president's defence team, made the whole procedure meaningless and did not dispel any doubts with regard to apparent election irregularities and potential voter fraud in the state.

    "The recount being done in Georgia will tell us nothing because these fraudulent ballots will just be counted again because they wouldn’t provide the signatures to match the ballots", Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told a press conference on 19 November.

    Meanwhile, Donald Trump and four GOP state lawmakers have called for a special session of the state legislature, citing growing piles of evidence alleging election fraud. Nevertheless, the state's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, rejected the call last week, while Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, also a Republican, denied any voter fraud took place and vowed to recertify the results of the state's presidential election in Biden's favour.

    "I believe that the Deep State and their media allies, plus the so-called RINOs (Republicans in Name Only), will coalesce to ensure that no meaningful recount of the presidential vote will occur, despite massive circumstantial evidence suggesting significant fraud in battleground states", remarks Dankof.

    Amid the emerging partisan split in Georgia, Donald Trump made it clear during the Saturday rally that he would like to see Republican Rep. Doug Collins as a potential 2022 gubernatorial candidate. "Doug, you want to run for governor in two years?" Trump asked. "He’d be a good-looking governor."

    ​While a number of legal cases over the alleged violations of the election code and potential fraud are still pending in Georgia, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Fox Business on 6 December that Donald Trump's election concerns should be examined in court before the winner of the 2020 presidential race is announced. "These election issues, we’ll see who is in what seats and whether there is a Biden administration", he said, outlining the most striking cases of suspected election irregularities. Meanwhile, a video has emerged purportedly showing ballots being counted without supervision in Atlanta, Georgia.

    However, the sands of time are running out for Team Trump: the deadline for resolving election disputes will expire on 8 December, while on 14 December electors are due to meet in each state to cast their ballots for president and vice president. Still, The Epoch Times alleges that the current Electoral College deadlines have "zero constitutional basis", citing the recent study by the Amistad Project of the nonpartisan Thomas More Society, an election integrity watchdog.

    While discussing the case of Georgia, Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Fox News on 6 December that the Supreme Court could make a formal judgement on whether state legislators have the power to choose alternate Electoral College electors: "That is a constitutional question we don’t know the answer to, and the Supreme Court may get to decide that question if a state legislature decides to determine who the electors should be, and changes the electors from Biden to Trump", he emphasised.

    Related:

    Trump Floats Doug Collins 2022 Georgia Run Against Gov. Kemp Amid Row Over State Election Results
    Trump’s 'Rigged' Election Claims Don't Help Republicans in Senate Run, Says Georgia Lt Gov
    Third Recount of Georgia Ballots Again Confirms Biden Won Election in Battleground State
    Tags:
    US Senate, US Election 2020, elections, Georgia, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People stand in line in Caracas to cast their vote in Venezuela's parliamentary election, 6 December 2020.
    Venezuela National Assembly Elections: Socialist Alliance Celebrates Victory
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse