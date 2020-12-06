Trump Says Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Many members of the Trump team have been infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, including the president and members of his family. Giuliani, a former mayor of New York, was present at many public events lately, though he never reported to have contracted the coronavirus before.

On Sunday, incumbent US President Donald Trump tweeted that his personal attorney and a prominent member of his legal team that is battling the preliminary results of the US presidential election, Rudy Giuliani, 76, had tested positive for "the China Virus".

Trump wished his attorney and ally well and offered a wish that he could get better soon.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Giuliani at a Thursday legislative hearing in Georgia alleged massive irregularities during the 3 November presidential election vote, apparently not wearing a mask.

No information is currently available as to whether Giuliani is experiencing symptoms, although he was often present at public events and ostensibly exposed to COVID-19, including during Trump's preparation for his first presidential debate against Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Giuliani has not provided any comment on his health status.

Trump tested positive for the coronavirus in early October along with his wife, Melania Trump. Later, the US president was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, where he spent several days being treated before returning to the White House saying he was feeling "better than ever".