Video: Trump Says It Was 'Blessing From God' That He Caught COVID-19

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said it was a "blessing from God" that he caught COVID-19.

"This was a blessing in disguise. I caught about it, I heard about this drug. I said, 'Let me take it.' It was my suggestion, I said, 'Let me take it and it was incredible the way it worked," Trump said in a video statement, referring to the antibody cocktail he received, developed by US biotechnology company Regeneron.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

​"It was incredible the way it worked, incredible. And I think if I didn't catch it, I would be looking at that like a number of other drugs. But it really did a fantastic job," Trump added.

"I want to get for you what I got and I'm going to make it free - you're not going to pay for it. It wasn't your fault this happened. It was China's fault and China is going to pay a big price [for] what they've done to this country ... This was China's fault and just remember that," the president added.

"To me, it wasn't therapeutic - it just made me better, okay. I call that a cure," Trump also said in his statement, reiterating that he believes a COVID-19 vaccine will be available "right after the election."

Trump has previously stated that a vaccine could be available by mid-October and that the US would have distributed 100 million doses of the vaccine by the end of 2020.

In his statement, Trump also said he is working to get emergency use authorizations for drugs he received for COVID-19 treatment.

The president was treated at the National Military Medical Center for three days after declaring on Friday that he had contracted the novel coronavirus. He was discharged from the hospital Monday evening.

While hospitalized, Trump received Regeneron's antibody treatment, antiviral remdesivir and dexamethasone, a steroid used to treat inflammation. He also took over-the-counter medications, namely zinc, aspirin, Vitamin D, melatonin and pepcid, an antacid.

Trump on Wednesday returned to the Oval Office to partake in COVID-19 stimulus talks and hurricane relief options despite his COVID-19 diagnosis.