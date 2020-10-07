Trump Returns to Oval Office for COVID-19 Stimulus Talks Days After Positive Diagnosis

US President Donald Trump has reportedly returned to the Oval Office to participate in COVID-19 stimulus talks and hurricane relief options, as Hurricane Delta is expected to move toward the US Gulf Coast over the next few days.

The president has returned to the Oval Office just a few days after testing positive for COVID-19, White House deputy communications director Brian Morgenstern told pool reporters. Morgenstern has also refused to reveal when Trump's last negative test was, telling reporters: "I don't know when he last tested negative ... We're not asking to go back through a bunch of records and look backwards."

Trump also tweeted Wednesday that he had just been briefed on Hurricane Delta.

​The president revealed he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus last Friday. After spending three nights at the Walter Reed medical center, Trump returned on Monday to the White House despite his physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, stating earlier that day that Trump was not "out of the woods yet."

Trump on Tuesday halted talks between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a new coronavirus relief package, weeks before the election. One day after shutting down negotiations, Trump called on Congress to pass relief for airlines and for the paycheck protection program for small businesses.

On Tuesday evening, Trump also tweeted about a bill that would provide stimulus checks to the American people.

