Trump Tests Negative for COVID-19 for Consecutive Days, White House Physician Says

President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 for consecutive days, White House physician Sean Conley said in a statement on Monday.
An update from President @realDonaldTrump’s physician: pic.twitter.com/XTxs2BjImt— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 12, 2020
Earlier, Conley said that the president no longer poses risk to others in terms of coronavirus transmission.
Trump tested positive for the virus on 3 October and later departed the Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment. The doctors initially reported he has had high fever and his blood oxygen levels dropped. His condition then began to improve and he was discharged from the hospital last Monday.
Trump is not set to hold the first rally since contracting COVID-19, which is taking place n Florida.
All comments
Show new comments (0)