Register
15:56 GMT29 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Elissa Slotkin. Screengrab from her campaign's YouTube video.

    Biden Reportedly Considering Making Congresswoman Who Pushed Taliban Bounties Story His CIA Director

    © Photo : YouTube / Campaign Slotkin for Congress
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    206
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1d/1081310988_0:0:1264:712_1200x675_80_0_0_561b6fee5d2318cded726d9243b6025f.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011291081311018-biden-reportedly-considering-making-congresswoman-who-pushed-taliban-bounties-story-his-cia/

    Joe Biden began announcing picks for his cabinet this week, even as incumbent Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede, citing alleged widespread voter fraud. On Tuesday, Biden selected Iraq, Libyan and Syrian war proponent Antony Blinken, his former vice presidential national security advisor, for the key post of secretary of state.

    The Biden camp is actively considering naming Democratic Michigan congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst, senior Pentagon official and Iraq War intelligence operative as his CIA director, the New York Times has reported, citing people said to be familiar with the deliberations.

    The 44-year-old New York City native is known to have served three tours of duty in Iraq as a CIA militia expert during the late Bush and early Obama administrations, and to have later gone on to work at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and for the National Security Council. In 2012, she moved on to the Pentagon, and in 2015, was tapped for the role of acting secretary of defence for international security affairs.

    At the Defence Department, Slotkin was involved in ramping up the scale of US military operations on Russia’s western borders, and at the same time charged with ensuring ‘deconfliction’ between Russian and US military aircraft in Syria. Her responsibilities are also said to have included drone and cyber warfare, as well as homeland defence.

    During her bid for Congress in 2018, WSWS named Slotkin as one of ‘The CIA Democrats’, i.e. one of a peculiarly large cohort of ex-intelligence and military veterans seeking to compete for vulnerable Republican-held seats in the midterm elections.

    Criticism of Trump

    Slotkin co-authored an op-ed in The Detroit News last week urging Donald Trump to concede the election. In October, she reportedly expressed concerns that America might be ‘hurtling toward’ a constitutional crisis based on Trump’s allegations of plans by the Democrats to rig the election.

    Slotkin has attacked Trump on a range of foreign policy matters, from his Iran policy, to his corruption probe against the Biden family’s alleged corruption in Ukraine (which she said warranted Trump’s impeachment), to what she characterized as his strange relationship with Russia.

    In the summer of 2020, when the New York Times, the Washington Post and other US media reported the (since debunked) claims by ‘anonymous intelligence officials’ that Russia had offered the Taliban* bounties for US troops’ heads, Slotkin blasted Trump over his numerous telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and suggested that there was “something…off about” the relationship between the two men “since the beginning,” with Americans “quite literally paying in blood for [Trump’s] pandering to Putin” in Afghanistan.

    In this Friday, May 27, 2016 photo, members of a breakaway faction of the Taliban fighters walks during a gathering, in Shindand district of Herat province, Afghanistan
    © AP Photo / Allauddin Khan
    New York Times Dusts Off ‘Russia Arms Taliban’ Story After Previous Claims Get Debunked
    The White House, Russian officials and the Taliban have since dismissed the ‘bounty’ claims, with the militia accusing the Afghani government of deliberately seeking to derail the withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn Central Asian nation.

    In October, Slotkin asked Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to brief congress on the extent of the alleged threat posed by Russia and Iran to the US election process, alleging that the Russian and Iranian efforts “remain persistent and sadly effective in sowing distrust and division among the American people.”

    Slotkin made headlines last week when she said she would not support Nancy Pelosi’s bid for speaker of the House, briefly causing speculation about serious divisions in the Democratic Party. Pelosi handily won reelection as speaker anyway, with no one stepping up to challenge her.

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia.

    Related:

    Why Modi-Trump 'Bromance' Won't Mar New Delhi's 'Camaraderie' With Biden Should He Prevail
    Trump: Biden Can Only Enter White House If Proves 80Mln Votes Were Not Obtained 'Illegally'
    Biden Gains More Votes After Trump Pays $3 Million for Wisconsin Recount
    Eric Trump Fires Up Online Crowd by Asking if Biden Could Get '15 Million More Votes Than Obama'
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse