Pentagon Backs Expanding Flight Deconfliction Agreement With Russia in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Defense supports the expansion of the Memorandum of Understanding with Russia on flight operations in Syria, Acting US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Elissa Slotkin said in a briefing on Friday.
"We have constantly improved upon that document since we started," Slotkin told reporters. "I am in total favor to expand upon it as needed."
In October 2016, US Central Command spokesman John Thomas told Sputnik the United States is searching for processes and technologies that can improve the effectiveness of communication and deconfliction with Russia.
