Register
17:38 GMT13 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Electoral workers count ballots from briefcases with uncounted ballots for the election of local leaders in a tabulation centre at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in Puerto Rico

    DHS' Cybersecurity Agency Finds 'No Evidence' Machines Changed or Lost Votes in Election

    © REUTERS / Ricardo Arduengo
    US
    Get short URL
    by ,
    401962
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0c/1081147284_0:0:3054:1718_1200x675_80_0_0_0f3114dd759ca57fc070aa3864e111a6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011121081147059-dhs-cybersecurity-agency-finds-no-evidence-machines-changed-or-lost-votes-in-election/

    The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued an apparent response to US President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud, stating the 2020 election was the most secure to date.

    "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised," according to a joint statement issued by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) , an operational body under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and other government structures.

    ​The above sentence was bolded for emphasis in the Thursday release, jointly issued by members of the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council and Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee. CISA Assistant Director Bob Kolasky sits on the latter. 

    The statement emphasised that the November 3rd election "was the most secure in American history".

    “Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalising the result," the election officials argued. "When states have close elections, many will recount ballots."

    The agencies added that states with "close results" in a presidential election have a "paper record of each vote", which creates an "added benefit for security and resilience". 

    "This process allows for the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors," the statement asserted.

    According to government officials, despite "many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections", they want to assure the American people that they have "the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections".

    "...and you should too," the statement maintained.

    The CISA-published statement comes hours after Bryan Ware, assistant director for cybersecurity at the CISA, confirmed his resignation from the agency to Reuters. The White House requested his exit earlier in the week, according to a US official cited by the outlet.

    Claims of Elections Fraud Continue to Circulate

    This comes alongside the US president's campaign to investigate alleged wrongdoings and incidents of fraud in the election. Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the election is "rigged", with his campaign filing dozens of lawsuits across the country, citing a lack of transparency, the blockage of Republican observers from overseeing the process of vote counting and ballot back-dating. Most of these claims relate to the election-vote-rich states of Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

    The Trump campaign scored a small victory in Pennsylvania after Commonwealth Court President Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt moved to disqualify an inconsequential number of mail-in ballots sent in by first-time voters after it was unable to confirm their identities by 9 November.

    Despite the legal win, Joe Biden, as projected by major media outlets, continues to hold the Electoral College votes he won in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

    On Wednesday, US President Trump tweeted that he "easily" won the states of Pennsylvania and Michigan, as "hundreds of thousands of votes" should have "not be allowed to count". 

    Trump later added that Dominion Voting Systems, a company that makes voting machines, should be blamed for a loss of millions of votes said to be cast in his favour, citing a report from One America News Network. 

    "Dominion deleted 2.7 million Trump votes nationwide. Data analysis finds 221,000 Pennsylvania votes switched from President Trump to Biden. 941,000 Trump votes deleted," POTUS tweeted. 

    ​To add to the scrutiny, Fox News host Tucker Carlson unleashed a list on Wednesday night, which he said contained the names of dozens of deceased American citizens who have voted in US presidential election despite passing away. Some of them had died as long ago as 2003.

    Related:

    US COVID-19 Model Projects Nearly 400,000 Deaths by February as Cases Surge
    US Commerce Department Issues Stay on TikTok Order, Averting Platform's Shutdown - Report
    US Dow Falls 317 Points as Spiking COVID-19 Cases Raise Economic Concerns
    US Judge Tosses Out Trump Campaign’s Libel Suit Against CNN Over ‘Russian Interference’ Op-Ed
    ‘F**king Sickening’: US Army to Discipline Staff Sergeant Over TikTok Bashing Trainees - Video
    Tags:
    voters, votes, ballots, Pennsylvania, Voter Fraud, US Election 2020, Donald Trump, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancers Mariah Rivera (L) and Ashton Bray take a curtain call during the Fantasy show at Luxor Hotel & Casino on 9 November 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 November
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse