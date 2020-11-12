Register
    A woman wears a Trump button as supporters of President Donald Trump protest outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where vote counting continues, in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

    Trump Says He 'Easily' Wins Pennsylvania and Michigan as He Doubles Down Calls on Election Fraud

    2020 United States presidential election
    Democratic candidate Joe Biden has now been declared a president-elect by US media outlets, however Trump campaign is not scaling down on calls that the election have been stolen from the Republican president through counting of “illegal” votes.

    President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday that he had now received “73,000,000 legal votes” and “easily” won the states of Pennsylvania and Michigan, citing claims that Republican observers were banned from overseeing the vote count. Twitter then marked several of the president's posts with a “disputed claim” notice.

    “Nobody wants to report that Pennsylvania and Michigan didn’t allow our Poll Watchers and/or Vote Observers to Watch or Observe. This is responsible for hundreds of thousands of votes that should not be allowed to count,” Trump wrote, while reposting a photo allegedly featuring a “No Entry” list with names of “Republican Poll watchers” on it.  

    The president also shared a tweet from the Philadelphia Republican Party which argued that some voters in Allentown, Pennsylvania have received blank ballots. The GOP asked Americans to share photos if similar incidents have happened to them.

    On Saturday, US media called Joe Biden the winner of Pennsylvania after 99% of the ballots had been counted. According to preliminary results, Biden had  outperformed the incumbent president with over 50,000 votes in a traditionally blue state that had suddenly turned red in 2016. Trump maintained a lead in Pennsylvania on 3 November night, but as more mail-in ballots were counted, pro-Biden votes outstripped those supporting the incumbent president.

    Donald Trump maintains that the election was“stolen” from him, with his campaign filing at least 15 litigations in Pennsylvania so far, citing a lack of transparency, back-dating and frauds. Other similar lawsuits were filed in Michigan, Georgia and Arizona.

    Claims of 'Fraud' in California Disputed

    On Wednesday, Donald Trump posted a week-old video from California, showing how mail-in ballots were collected from one of the drop boxes after the Election Day.

    “Are those ballots?” a woman who filmed the video is heard asking two staffers who are seen emptying the boxes as one of them replies to her positively. “I thought they collected them all, I just want to document.”

    ​When asked why the two are still collecting ballots after the traditionally blue state has already been called, the staffer replied to her cautiously “because these are mail-in ballots”.

    “You are looking at BALLOTS! Is this what our Country has come to?” Trump commented on the clip.

    A spokesman for L.A. County told Reuters last week that the now-viral video showed the collection of ballots on 4 November, while maintaining that these votes were presumably cast before Election Day.

    A voter casts a ballot at a polling station in Friends Bar on November 3, 2020 in San Francisco, California. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
    © AFP 2020 / Stephen Lam
    A voter casts a ballot at a polling station in Friends Bar on November 3, 2020 in San Francisco, California. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

    “All vote by mail ballot drop boxes were closed and locked at 8 PM on Election Day. Ballots from all boxes throughout the County were picked up the following day,” the spokesperson explained.

    Therefore, the official noted, they were “valid ballots” that were processed and counted according to law. He disputed claims of any fraud taking place.

    California was one of several states where main-in ballots were sent to all registered voters amid health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Dead Voting?

    On Wednesday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed a list of deceased American citizen who, he said, “voted” on 3 November “presumably for Biden” in an alleged election fraud.

    Carlson cited Nevada as an example of state where ballots have also been sent to “every single registered voter” but where the list of thousands of records has not been updated for the last decade.

    "Democrats have completely changed the way we've voted in this election. Our system has never been this disorganised and it's never been more vulnerable to manipulation," the journalist fumed.

