"Reaching for Genitals" Rudy Giuliani Blasted on Twitter Over Ballot Count Rant

Former mayor of New York and member of Trump campaign, Giuliani has been reminded of his compromising appearance in the sequel to the mockumentary Borat.

​During a press conference in Philadelphia on Wednesday Giuliani asked “Do you think we're stupid? Do you think we're fools?” when he spoke on mail-in ballots, which he said could be falsified.

He joined Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, who alleged the Democratic Party committed mass voter fraud, vowing to file a lawsuit. Giuliani then said that Democrats consider the American public “deplorable” and “chumps.”

"We're going to stick with this. We're going to win this election. We've actually won it. It's just a matter of counting the votes fairly," he said.

Even though he asked a simple question, Donald Trump’s personal attorney invited a whole tonne of sarcasm to appear on social media.

Many users made a point of referring to a scene with the former New York mayor in the film Borat 2 to mock Giuliani. In the movie, Trump’s lawyer is seen in a compromising scene when he reclines on a bed in a hotel room and supposedly touching his genitals in the presence of an actor playing Borat’s daughter, posing as a TV journalist.

A snapshot of Guiliani reaching under his pants has been used in many meme responses on Twitter.

Lmaaaoooooo boy if you don’t go sit down somewhere talmbout “do you think we’re fools” when you got hoodwinked by BORAT in big 2020 😭😭😭 https://t.co/1bjbs9omqg pic.twitter.com/rRttjTlarw — Aaron West (@oeste) November 5, 2020

Americans cast their votes on November 3 to elect the next president, with the battle and the count still ongoing on 5 November.