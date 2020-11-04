Food, Drinks, Results: Google Reveals Searches Most Popular on Election Night

Google has revealed that among the most popular searches on US presidential election night were: "liquor store near me" and "fries near me". These searches, according to Google Trends, were joined by several "near me" options for different kinds of food, including "pizza", "Chinese food", "Mexican food" and "sushi".
On Tuesday evening, as the race for the Oval Office intensified, it seemed that food, drinks and election results were among the most popular things searched for with Google, according to the tech giant.
"Fries near me" and "liqour store near me" are at all-time highs in searchhttps://t.co/Gx6j7GtCJuhttps://t.co/Lf24eYg6uy pic.twitter.com/mma88WWmCR— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 4, 2020
The query "chinese food near me" even beat the "who won the election today" one.
Top trending on all of US Google search right now in the US:— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 3, 2020
1. exit polls
2. live election coverage
3. chinese food near me
4. who won the election today
5. election coverage
More data: https://t.co/nfYDxkDMAT
Google noted that "election" turned out to be the most searched term in the past 24 hours, and "live election results" became the top trending search.
The voting for the next American president closed late Tuesday, marking the climax of the White House race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. As the vote counting is ongoing, the final result remains unknown.
