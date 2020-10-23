‘Please Be Responsible’: Actress Jennifer Aniston Tells Americans Voting for Kanye West ‘Not Funny’

In the run-up to the 3 November presidential election in the United States, candidates are contesting to be the voice of America. Besides the two main candidates, sitting Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden, US rapper Kanye West joined the White House race at the last minute.

American actress and producer Jennifer Aniston on Friday told her fans, less than two weeks ahead of Election Day, that voting for Kanye West to be the US president is “not funny”, pleading with everyone to be “responsible” when picking the next US commander in chief.

“It’s not funny to vote for Kanye,” Aniston, 51, told her 35.7 million Instagram followers. “I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”

The remarks from the renowned actress, who shared a photo of her dropping off her ballot eleven days before the 3 November election, revealed that she has cast her voice to the Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris.

“I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies,” Aniston, one of Hollywood's highest-paid and most popular actresses, wrote.

The Emmy Award winner slammed Republican President Donald Trump for what she described as his administration’s lackluster response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and noted that the Trump White House has dismissed racism in the US as “a non-issue”.

“Our current president has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science [...] too many people have died,” she posted. “I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now.”

Aniston also called on Americans to make the right choice, arguing that it was about the country’s future.

“This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world,” Aniston wrote. “Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.”

Kanye West announced that he would join the US presidential race and launched a campaign on 4 July. On 16 July, the campaign filed a Statement of Candidacy with the Federal Election Commission. Although the 43-year-old rap star has missed many deadlines to file presidential candidate paperwork in many US states, he nonetheless has said he is still available for the Election Day vote. The “Yeezus” rapper held only one rally, in North Carolina, on 19 July.