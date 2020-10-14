Kanye Tweets 'Get the West Wing Ready' Over Incorrect Poll Showing Him Beat Trump, Biden in Kentucky

On 4 July, the musician announced he would run for president on the Birthday Party ticket. His presidential campaign has been full of challenges, with the musician facing legal action from electors and accusations of being Donald Trump's proxy.

Rapper Kanye West claims he is ahead of Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Kentucky, where polls opened today for early voting. The 43-year-old posted a video on his Twitter showing the results of the vote on his phone and saying to "get the West Wing ready", referring to the part of the White House, where the Oval Office is located.

According to the early tally, Jo Jorgensen from the Libertarian Party received 36 percent, Brock Pierce, who is running for president as an independent candidate, garnered 29 percent, Kanye West 19 percent, followed by Joe Biden 14 percent and Donald Trump 2 percent.

GET THE WEST WING READY !!! ... this is how I felt when I saw that Kentucky pole result 🌎🌍🌏🪐💫☄️💥🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/k9e87MGKZL — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2020

​Twitter, which said it would deal with misinformation and fake news about the upcoming presidential election, labelled West's post as "manipulative". Website LEX 18 News later said the results posted by the musician were not valid and were simply "part of a test".

Someone discovered a cached web link that we used during June's primary election to post Associated Press election results. The old link was still populating current AP data and showed test results, which is part of the preparation the AP does in advance of elections. (1/2) — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) October 14, 2020

The results shown were not valid. They were simply part of a test. We regret the discovery of the cached web link and have removed the data from that page. We apologize for any confusion. (2/2) — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) October 14, 2020

​All of the results in Kentucky have since been taken down.

The news will be another setback for West's campaign, which has been nothing but a rollercoaster ride since the musician announced his desire to run for president on 4 July. Due to his late announcement West, who had been an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, but recently distanced himself from the Republican, failed to get his name on the ballot in several states. Problems with the paperwork and missing deadlines hurt his campaign in other states such as Illinois, Montana, Ohio, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, where he will to not appear on the ballot.

In Virginia West faces legal action by two electors, who claim that his campaign obtained signatures in support of West under false pretences.

The musician has, however, managed to get his name on the ballot in 11 states and recently released a political ad calling on the public to vote for him as a write-in candidate. The latter is a candidate whose name is not on the ballot, but can be added by voters themselves when voting. It's unclear how the proposed measure will help Kanye in his quest to take the Oval Office as at least nine states don't allow write-in candidates.