'Your Campaign Is a Joke': Netizens Mock Kanye West After Dennis Rodman Endorses Him

On 4 July, the rapper announced his decision to run for president in what many believed was a publicity stunt, but since then West has managed to put his name on the ballot in 11 states, released a ten-point presidential platform and even misinformed the public on election results in Kentucky.

Social media users mocked Kanye West after the artist posted a link to an Instagram video in which basketball star Dennis Rodman endorses West. The former Chicago Bulls power forward appeared in the video wearing a hoody and a baseball cap with a sign saying "vote Kanye" and showcased Yeezy sneakers the musician had sent him. But it’s not Rodman’s endorsement that frustrated and upset social media users, but the fact that the athlete did not explain why he decided to back West and only spoke about the presents the rapper sent him.

You would get my vote if you send me some shoes and a dope hoodie too 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Divon Luckey (@DivonLuckey) October 15, 2020

Thanks for confirming your candidacy is a joke — josephcwhite (@josephcwhite) October 15, 2020

​Others noted that Rodman failed to pronounce West’s name correctly, calling him "cayenne" several times, and that the athlete is good friends with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Lmao my man, who do you think actually listens to the advice of this man aside from North Korea? — B (@WordFromAMother) October 15, 2020

He can't even pronounce your name though. Hrs excited because you sent him stuff. This is embarrassing — Sydney Nutter (@Sydney4rmPhilly) October 15, 2020

​Some users contended that Rodman’s endorsement may badly affect Kanye’s campaign.

I don’t think endorsement from a north Korean spy is a good look tbh — 𝕂𝕒𝕟𝕪𝕖’𝕤 𝕍𝕚𝕔𝕖 ℙ𝕣𝕖𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖𝕟𝕥 (@Arcane_2020) October 15, 2020

​However, there were users who were happy that the famous basketball player backed West.

That's a fun human being dude. Gotta love him. Helped keep the peace with North Korea with his good vibes n stuff. Love Dennis Rodman — M. Ayzn (@iStayedTrue) October 15, 2020

​Besides his success with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls, Rodman is known for his friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The athlete has frequently visited Pyongyang and expressed concern when Kim previously did not appear in public for a long time, which prompted the media to speculate that he had died or was overthrown in a coup. Rodman is a Trump supporter and endorsed the Republican during the last election.

"Donald Trump has been a great friend for many years. We don't need another politician, we need a businessman like Mr. Trump! Trump 2016", Rodman tweeted in 2016.

Kanye West is also an avid supporter of Trump, but has distanced himself from the president prior to the 2020 presidential election. West recently released his first political ad and even managed to misinform social media users on the results of the Kentucky vote.